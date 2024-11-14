The Quirky Mountain Town Just Outside Of Boulder With A Unique Coffee Train And Tons Of Trails

In the same state as one of America's prettiest drives, you can experience a weird and wonderful mountain town like no other. In Nederland, Colorado, travelers who know where to go will find everything from breathtaking views of the Rockies to a one-of-a-kind coffee train. If you're planning a vacation around Colorado's best destinations, pencil in a day to explore this unique town for a stop you'll never forget.

Advertisement

Situated just under 17 miles west of Boulder, Nederland is generally most enjoyable to visit during spring and autumn, when the temperatures are mild and cool, or during the warm summer months. Summertime offerings like the Carousel of Happiness Summer Circus make Nederland's balmier months enjoyable, too. In contrast, winter temperatures can drop to lows in the teens and 20s, though winter is a great time to visit if you're seeking more affordable hotel prices in the area. No matter when you visit, make the most of your trip with this guide to Nederland's best attractions.