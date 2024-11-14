The Quirky Mountain Town Just Outside Of Boulder With A Unique Coffee Train And Tons Of Trails
In the same state as one of America's prettiest drives, you can experience a weird and wonderful mountain town like no other. In Nederland, Colorado, travelers who know where to go will find everything from breathtaking views of the Rockies to a one-of-a-kind coffee train. If you're planning a vacation around Colorado's best destinations, pencil in a day to explore this unique town for a stop you'll never forget.
Situated just under 17 miles west of Boulder, Nederland is generally most enjoyable to visit during spring and autumn, when the temperatures are mild and cool, or during the warm summer months. Summertime offerings like the Carousel of Happiness Summer Circus make Nederland's balmier months enjoyable, too. In contrast, winter temperatures can drop to lows in the teens and 20s, though winter is a great time to visit if you're seeking more affordable hotel prices in the area. No matter when you visit, make the most of your trip with this guide to Nederland's best attractions.
Hop aboard Nederland's coffee train
Get your daily dose of caffeine at one of the most intriguing spots in Nederland when you visit Train Cars Coffee & Kava. Don't expect a typical cafe experience at this popular spot. As the name suggests, Train Cars Coffee & Kava is a coffee shop housed inside train cars. The three train cars that make up the cafe are relics with histories dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s. Gorgeously maintained both inside and out, the three train compartments include the Sells-Floto Circus Car, the Pullman Car, and the Caboose.
Inside Train Cars Coffee & Kava, visitors can order from a menu including options like the house coffee made using Creekside Coffee Roaster Beans, hot chocolate, tea, and kava drinks. Kava, derived from the Piper methysticum plant, gets served up alone in concentrated shots or cocktails like the cafe's Arnold Kalmer. Before you leave, make sure to try Train Cars Coffee & Kava's "world famous" mini doughnuts, too. Past visitors have raved about these freshly made delights.
Explore miles of scenic trails in Nederland
After enjoying man-made wonders at Train Cars Coffee & Kava, immerse yourself in natural beauty on the miles of trails in and around Nederland. Start with an easy trek along the 2.3-mile-long Barker Meadow Trail. This path winds along the Barker Meadow Reservoir and features forest and waterfront views. When you're ready for a more challenging experience, visit the Hessie Trailhead and follow the trail to Lost Lake. An out-and-back trail with an 830-foot elevation gain, the route to Lost Lake rewards hikers with an incredible look at one of Colorado's stunning alpine lakes.
Prefer to discover Nederland's trails by bike? Pack your must-have biking gear and head to Mud Lake. The region's 2.7-mile Tungsten and Kinnickinnick Loop is a great spot for mountain biking among ponderosa pines. Benches located along the trail make it easy for bikers to pause and admire Colorado's gorgeous mountain landscapes. For a more difficult route, travel south to the West Magnolia Loop Trail in Roosevelt National Forest.