The Underrated Colorful Village Built Into A Mountainside Known As 'South Korea's Santorini'

The Gamcheon Village is located on a hill overlooking the Korea Strait off of Busan. The Little Museum at one of the principal entrances is a great starting point to learn about the history of the neighborhood. Gamcheon was originally known as Taegeukdo after an obscure local religion founded at the beginning of the 20th century centered around yin and yang. The recognizable blue and red Taegeuk symbol is featured prominently in the South Korean flag. During a particularly tumultuous period of Korean history in the 1950s, the village was built by followers of the Taegeukdo religion and refugees of the Korean War who were displaced on the steep hillside outside Busan.

Advertisement

The unique architecture in the neighborhood is a direct result of the beliefs of the Taegeukdo, who built the homes so that none obscured the view of another. Gamcheaon took on its artistic flare after it was painted by students in 2009 who were invited to decorate the neighborhood. Now, the route through Gamcheon is lined with everything from restaurants to art spaces, some with amazing views over the much of the community.

While walking, there are numerous opportunities to go in various directions into the surrounding alleys above and below. Be warned, there are some very long staircases you may choose to climb, so wear comfortable shoes. There are a lot of great spots for amazing photos too, especially the Little Prince statue. You can sit looking out with the Little Prince and his orange fox at the surrounding beauty of Gamcheon.

Advertisement