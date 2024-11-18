The Underrated Colorful Village Built Into A Mountainside Known As 'South Korea's Santorini'
South Korea is a great travel destination with tons of interesting places to visit. Even upon arrival, the Icheon Airport's ice rink is considered one of the most bizarre attractions in the world. The capital of Seoul is a tech-savvy city, while the south of the country is famous for its gorgeous coastline — not to mention South Korea's most beautiful island, the mesmerizing destination of Jeju. If there is a place that blends those two facets of the country, it's the seaside city of Busan, South Korea's second-largest metropolis.
If you want to feel the form of small-town, traditional Korea without leaving Busan and its surrounding beaches, head to the colorful Gamcheon Cultural Village that overlooks the bay. Within the traditional neighborhood's nooks and crannies are a number of unique cafés, shops, long staircases, alleys, and multi-colored houses. This quaint cultural village on the southwestern outskirts of Busan is like South Korea's version of the Greek island of Santorini, except with more murals of cats and K-Pop idols.
The unique streets of Gamcheon Village
The Gamcheon Village is located on a hill overlooking the Korea Strait off of Busan. The Little Museum at one of the principal entrances is a great starting point to learn about the history of the neighborhood. Gamcheon was originally known as Taegeukdo after an obscure local religion founded at the beginning of the 20th century centered around yin and yang. The recognizable blue and red Taegeuk symbol is featured prominently in the South Korean flag. During a particularly tumultuous period of Korean history in the 1950s, the village was built by followers of the Taegeukdo religion and refugees of the Korean War who were displaced on the steep hillside outside Busan.
The unique architecture in the neighborhood is a direct result of the beliefs of the Taegeukdo, who built the homes so that none obscured the view of another. Gamcheaon took on its artistic flare after it was painted by students in 2009 who were invited to decorate the neighborhood. Now, the route through Gamcheon is lined with everything from restaurants to art spaces, some with amazing views over the much of the community.
While walking, there are numerous opportunities to go in various directions into the surrounding alleys above and below. Be warned, there are some very long staircases you may choose to climb, so wear comfortable shoes. There are a lot of great spots for amazing photos too, especially the Little Prince statue. You can sit looking out with the Little Prince and his orange fox at the surrounding beauty of Gamcheon.
The bustling city of Busan
The Gamcheon Village is part of the city of Busan, a food-filled hub of roughly 3.7 million people where you can shop and explore Korea's past. One place you must check out is the downtown Jagalchi Market and its legions of seafood stalls where you can try a seemingly infinite array of dishes overlooking the Busan pier. Try the regional delicacy Gejang, a fermented raw crab dish that has mixed reviews from travelers.
There are lots of ways to explore Busan's coasts. You can take a dip or go surfing at Songjeong beach, visit the Songdo Skywalk to feel the ocean air, or take the scenic beach train at Haeundae Blueline Park. The jewel of the region is the Haedong Temple, a serene seaside Buddhist sanctuary filled with some of the most picturesque views in South Korea. End the day with a sunset cruise along the bay and enjoy the fireworks display. After exploring Busan and the Gamcheon Village, check out the best lesser-known attractions in Asia.