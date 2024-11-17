The Best Place To Enjoy The Cape May Sunsets Is At A Local Beach With Unique Attractions

Nestled on the southern tip of the state, Cape May is an underrated New Jersey beach town with unique shops filled with classic architecture, sandy beaches, and beautiful sunset views. Wait a minute — sunset views on the East Coast of the U.S.? That's right; thanks to its unique location at the junction of the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay, you can see gorgeous sunsets over the water. When the sun sinks low, the place to go is the aptly named Sunset Beach on Cape May's western shore.

Sunset Beach doesn't just have great views. A bit outside of town on the other side of the cape, Sunset Beach has some interesting attractions that make it the perfect pit stop for a few hours on any trip through southern New Jersey. Along with walking and lounging on the pretty beach, there's food, fun, and shopping.

Sunset Beach Gifts is an institution of its own, with apparel, jewelry, and souvenirs in its location right on the beach. If you're looking for a fun family activity, it also runs a mini golf course right next to the shop. Across the street, the Fish House has a full menu of tasty seafood and other treats, a full bar, and wonderful patio views over the bay.