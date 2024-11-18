One Of Switzerland's Most Iconic Destinations Is A Mountain Town Famed For Views And Adventure
If you're looking for a place that's filled with gorgeous views and outdoor adventure, you must pick Switzerland as your next trip. With its mountainous vistas and crystal-clear lakes, it's no wonder why Rick Steves says Switzerland has some of the most scenic train rides in Europe. But if you're looking to truly explore the country, one of the best ways to do that is on foot. In the town of Grindelwald, you're bound to find dozens of opportunities to get into nature. Be sure to bring your camera because you're definitely going to want to capture the unbelievable views when you're high in the mountains.
Grindelwald is one of Switzerland's most popular destinations for good reason. The town itself has loads of places to eat delicious Swiss cuisine or enjoy a spa treatment, but it's most renowned for its outdoor activities. It's also in a very convenient location within the Jungfrau region, which allows visitors to explore the Bernese Oberland (or Bernese Highlands). In the region, you'll find the highest railway station in Europe and the longest glacier in the Alps, with views of France, Germany, and Italy.
Despite its extreme heights, Grindelwald is surprisingly easy to get to. The closest airport is Zurich, and from there, visitors can take a 2.5-hour car ride or three-hour train ride to Grindelwald station, which is in the middle of town. It might take a minute to get used to the elevation of this town, so make sure to take that into consideration when traveling to Grindelwald.
Grindelwald is a dream destination for hikers
If you love to hike, Grindelwald is a must-visit destination. There are many trails in the area, but one of the most popular things to do is to take the Wengen Männlichen cable car, where you can see gorgeous views of the famous three peaks in the area — Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau. The 20-minute ride also puts you in the perfect place to get to some excellent trails that vary in difficulty and length, including the Royal Walk that only takes 30 minutes. The Eiger Trail along the Eiger North Face takes about two hours and can be moderately challenging. However, if you're an experienced climber who loves a little adventure, you'll be met with stunning views of the Wetterhorn peak and the Grosse Scheidegg pass. The First Cliff Walk is also recommended to visitors (as long as you're not too afraid of heights). The viewing platform sticks out about 148 feet into the air on First Mountain, making you feel as if you're floating above the rugged terrain.
Grindelwald is also one of the most romantic destinations for couples in Switzerland because of its sweeping views. There's even a themed Romantic Trail that leads across flower meadows between Männlichen and Alpiglen, which is a perfect trail if you come in the summertime. Or, you can take a hike to find the calm, blue waters Lake Bachalpsee, especially in the warmer months. If you're looking for something closer to town, visitors love to go on a hike to Glacier Gorge Grindelwald when visiting in the summer and early fall.
Other adventures you can have in Grindelwald
You can enjoy other activities on First Mountain in addition to hiking. If you're looking for a fantastic thrill, the First Flyer zipline stretches about 0.5 miles from the summit to Schreckfeld (where you can get another cable car) and reaches up to about 53 miles per hour. Visitors can also choose to take the First Glider, which situates riders horizontally so they're looking down into the mountain valley. In Schreckfeld, you can also find mountain go-karts that allow you to make your way down the mountain to Grindelwald, but they are only available in the late spring, summer, and early fall. Since the high elevation gives you plenty of upward drafts, visitors can take the opportunity to go paragliding with a professional guide and see truly remarkable panoramic views of the valley.
Keep in mind that some attractions are seasonal, although the cliff walk and zipline are also available in winter. In winter, Grindelwald is home to dozens of ski resorts and beautiful slopes for all levels of skiers. But if you're looking for a summer-only activity, you can enjoy the mountain views (and the wind in your hair) by gliding down the popular Pfingstegg toboggan run. While enjoying all that this country has to offer, remember to avoid these common mistakes when traveling to Switzerland.