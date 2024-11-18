One Of Switzerland's Most Iconic Destinations Is A Mountain Town Famed For Views And Adventure

If you're looking for a place that's filled with gorgeous views and outdoor adventure, you must pick Switzerland as your next trip. With its mountainous vistas and crystal-clear lakes, it's no wonder why Rick Steves says Switzerland has some of the most scenic train rides in Europe. But if you're looking to truly explore the country, one of the best ways to do that is on foot. In the town of Grindelwald, you're bound to find dozens of opportunities to get into nature. Be sure to bring your camera because you're definitely going to want to capture the unbelievable views when you're high in the mountains.

Grindelwald is one of Switzerland's most popular destinations for good reason. The town itself has loads of places to eat delicious Swiss cuisine or enjoy a spa treatment, but it's most renowned for its outdoor activities. It's also in a very convenient location within the Jungfrau region, which allows visitors to explore the Bernese Oberland (or Bernese Highlands). In the region, you'll find the highest railway station in Europe and the longest glacier in the Alps, with views of France, Germany, and Italy.

Despite its extreme heights, Grindelwald is surprisingly easy to get to. The closest airport is Zurich, and from there, visitors can take a 2.5-hour car ride or three-hour train ride to Grindelwald station, which is in the middle of town. It might take a minute to get used to the elevation of this town, so make sure to take that into consideration when traveling to Grindelwald.

