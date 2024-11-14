One Of Europe's Largest Castles Is A Romanian Wonder With History That Spans Centuries

Also known as Hunyadi Castle or Hunedoara Castle, records on the original dates of construction and the castle's first owner are conflicting in historical accounts. Many accounts say that the Holy Roman Emperor, Sigismund, King of Hungary, gave the castle to his loyal general, Voyk de Hunedoara, in 1409 as compensation for his military leadership. His son, John Hunyadi (Hunedoara in the Roman language), requested further construction of the magnificent structure, expanding a keep built by Charles 1 of Hungary. John Hunyadi was a brave military leader who fought against the Ottoman Empire and prevented the Turkish invaders from occupying Christian land in the 15th century. He initially built the castle as a defense fortress and a prison, and eventually added to the property and turned it into a scrumptious palace with areas for feasts and ceremonies.

The juicier version of the castle's history involves an illicit love affair and a stolen treasure. According to legend, Sigismund gave Voyk de Hunedoara more than just the castle — he also gave Voyk his lover as his wife. The woman, Elisabeta Morsina, was pregnant with Sigismund's child, and because Sigismund did not want her to be dishonored, he arranged for her to be married to Voyk, one of his most loyal knights. The child was John Hunyadi. The king gave a gold ring to his lover so the unborn child could claim his place in the court. One day, a raven stole the gold ring during a family outing. Young John, the illegitimate child of King Sigismund, shot down the bird with his bow and retrieved the ring. Therefore, the raven with a gold ring in its beak became the family symbol. John's son, Matthias Corvinus, the King of Hungary, changed his name from Hunedoara to "Corvin," derived from "Corvus"—the Latin word for raven. The castle retains his name to this day.

The castle witnessed the complex story of the land that changed hands from the Romans to the Hungarians, who were under constant siege by the Ottomans. This captivating castle represents a significant part of Medieval European history and is a must-see while visiting Romania, an underrated and hauntingly beautiful country.