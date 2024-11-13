The Super Chic Beach Resort Town In New Jersey That's Often Called The 'Irish Riviera'
The New Jersey coastline has a lot to offer, and any visitor to the area is likely to find exactly what they're looking for in terms of a relaxing vacation. Fishing and boating? Head to the Delaware River. Family-friendly beaches and attractions? The 18-mile Long Beach Island will provide you with constant fun. And of course, millions of tourists have lost a day or two in Atlantic City at some point in their travels. But there are still many unsung spots along the coast that even those familiar with the area may not necessarily think of as their ideal New Jersey vacation spot — and the truth is, they're missing out. Spring Lake is quickly emerging as a hot destination for those looking to spend a few days on the coast in chic and charming surroundings and enjoy the sea air while shopping, eating, and drinking to their heart's content.
The area is known as the "Irish Riviera." The name is a nod to the Irish ancestry of the area's population, many of whom emigrated in the 1900s. One such person was Martin Maloney, who was born in Ballingarry, then moved to New Jersey and built the stately St. Catharine Church in Spring Lake (and you can visit it today, too). Maloney coined the "Irish Riviera" name for Spring Lake and its neighboring towns of Belmar and Sea Girt, and like the Emerald Isle, Spring Lake is known for its friendliness and hospitality.
See Spring Lake's beautiful boardwalk and park views
Spring Lake boardwalk stretches 2 miles along the coast, making it the longest noncommercial boardwalk in the state. Its views are truly breathtaking, especially on clear days, when you can see all the way to the horizon. The boardwalk is dotted with Victorian buildings, giving Spring Lake a historic feel and dreamy atmosphere.
Staying right on the coast at Spring Lake, though, would be a mistake. Just a block inland, you will find picturesque Divine Park, containing the naturally formed spring lake after which the town is named, which is well worth a stroll. Even better, explore by row boat or kayak, which you can rent in the park and from which you can see the incredible Victorian architecture on the shore of the lake, including the imposing St. Catharine Church.
If you're looking for the best time of year to visit Spring Lake, arguably you should head to Spring Lake in the fall, when there is still likely to be good weather but you won't be fighting summer crowds to make the most of the boardwalk. The beach itself is also walkable and a great place to relax and unwind on sunny days. Or you can take to the water for surfing, stand-up paddle-boarding, or simply a refreshing dip. If you're looking for more New Jersey destinations away from the shore, we recommend exploring the historic suburbs of Ridgewood.
Dining and shopping on the Irish Riviera
Trips to the coast aren't just about taking in the view; for many, they are also an excuse to indulge. And Spring Lake has plenty to tempt you, especially when it comes to classy oceanfront dining. Amelia's By the Sea in the Grand Victorian Hotel is famed for its traditional Italian specialties with beautiful seafood dishes, typically including a daily oyster selection and appetizers including baked clams and calamari. Another great spot is Spring Lake Seafood, where you can sample the freshest catches in the form of seafood platters or sushi.
If you're looking for some retail therapy, Spring Lake is also flush with boutiques and inspiring stores. These include the Irish Centre, which stocks products imported from Ireland, and the slick fashion outlet Juli Mei, which provides customers with the latest in women's clothing, toiletries, and cosmetics. For more fun on the Jersey shore, check out an underrated seaside resort featuring some of New Jersey's most unique shops.