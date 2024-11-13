The Super Chic Beach Resort Town In New Jersey That's Often Called The 'Irish Riviera'

The New Jersey coastline has a lot to offer, and any visitor to the area is likely to find exactly what they're looking for in terms of a relaxing vacation. Fishing and boating? Head to the Delaware River. Family-friendly beaches and attractions? The 18-mile Long Beach Island will provide you with constant fun. And of course, millions of tourists have lost a day or two in Atlantic City at some point in their travels. But there are still many unsung spots along the coast that even those familiar with the area may not necessarily think of as their ideal New Jersey vacation spot — and the truth is, they're missing out. Spring Lake is quickly emerging as a hot destination for those looking to spend a few days on the coast in chic and charming surroundings and enjoy the sea air while shopping, eating, and drinking to their heart's content.

The area is known as the "Irish Riviera." The name is a nod to the Irish ancestry of the area's population, many of whom emigrated in the 1900s. One such person was Martin Maloney, who was born in Ballingarry, then moved to New Jersey and built the stately St. Catharine Church in Spring Lake (and you can visit it today, too). Maloney coined the "Irish Riviera" name for Spring Lake and its neighboring towns of Belmar and Sea Girt, and like the Emerald Isle, Spring Lake is known for its friendliness and hospitality.