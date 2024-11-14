One Of The Best East Coast Ski Resorts Feels Like A French Alpine Village Bursting With Charm
While Whistler is world-famous and renowned as one of Canada's best ski towns, the under-the-radar Tremblant resort, located near Montreal at the foot of the Laurentian Mountains, offers exhilarating skiing coupled with a village seemingly plucked from the French Alps. The history of the Tremblant resort dates to the late 19th century with the opening of the Parc national du Mont-Tremblant, which included the peak of Mont-Tremblant at an elevation of nearly 3,000 feet above sea level. With dense forests, mountains, and lakes, the region attracted intrepid outdoorsmen for hunting and fishing and ushered tourism into the region in the early 20th century. With World War II on the horizon, and the famous ski resorts of the European Alps becoming inaccessible, wealthy American heir Joseph Bondurant Ryan opened Mont-Tremblant Lodge and the first chair lift, along with eight ski trails, in 1939. Today, Tremblant has developed into a major ski resort, covering over 750 acres with 102 ski trails. Cradled between the slopes and Lake Tremblant lies a quaint, French-inspired pedestrian village lined with hotels and condominiums, restaurants and bars, and boutiques.
Tremblant is located about an hour-and-45-minute-drive from the city of Montreal, which boasts charming Paris vibes at a lower cost (and with fewer crowds). Tremblant is also connected to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport by shuttle. The ski season typically runs from late November to late April annually, and, on average, Mont-Tremblant gets more than 170 inches of snowfall. Tremblant has also become a year-round destination, offering golf and lake water sports in the summer months and gorgeous hiking, mountain biking, and scenic gondola rides amidst spectacular foliage in the fall.
Winter activities in Tremblant
Voted the No. 1 ski resort in eastern North America multiple times, Tremblant's vast skiable terrain promises trails for every level, with 22 easy trails, 31 difficult trails, and 49 very difficult and extreme runs. Beginners can take lessons at Tremblant Snow School with snowboarding and ski instruction. Adrenaline junkies will want to experience the resort's three snow parks to freestyle on modules, ramps, and jumps. And though the resort receives more than 14 feet of snowfall annually, Mont-Tremblant also boasts a top snowmaking system so that fresh powder is nearly guaranteed during ski season.
Outside of downhill skiing and snowboarding, Tremblant offers a wealth of winter activities, including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow tubing, snowmobiling, dogsledding, and ice skating. Pedestrian tickets are also offered to travel to the summit by gondola for magnificent views of the surrounding mountain range and the mirror-like surface of Lake Tremblant. The summit is crowned by Le Grand Manitou, an on-mountain cafeteria serving hearty fare.
Where to stay and eat in Mont-Tremblant
For ski-in/ski-out ease, head to the Fairmont Tremblant, which occupies a prime position at the mountain base. Decorated in grand ski lodge style with roaring stone fireplaces and wooden beams, the resort is a convivial and cozy sanctuary after a day on the slopes, and many of the 312 rooms and suites boast mountain views. The resort beckons with a multitude of amenities, including a spa, heated outdoor pool and whirlpools, fine dining restaurant, and après-ski terrace. "We had a beautiful hotel room with great views of the quaint village and ski hill," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The staff were very attentive and helpful! They took good care of our ski equipment and you could dry your ski boots as well." The resort is open year-round.
While Tremblant brims with delicious eateries for après-ski and dinner, don't miss a meal at La Savoie. Housed in a charming and petite wooden cabin in the heart of the village, La Savoie serves Savoyard cuisine of fondue and raclette with all of the accoutrements. You also should sample Canada's iconic treats, such as maple syrup taffy made on snow at Cabane à sucre de la Montagne and BeaverTails® (fried dough pastries covered in your choice of sweet topping) at Queues De Castor. Whether visiting for a family-friendly ski vacation or a romantic winter getaway, Tremblant is sure to delight all travelers with its European-inspired style, thrilling mountain adventures, and welcoming hotels and restaurants.