One Of The Best East Coast Ski Resorts Feels Like A French Alpine Village Bursting With Charm

While Whistler is world-famous and renowned as one of Canada's best ski towns, the under-the-radar Tremblant resort, located near Montreal at the foot of the Laurentian Mountains, offers exhilarating skiing coupled with a village seemingly plucked from the French Alps. The history of the Tremblant resort dates to the late 19th century with the opening of the Parc national du Mont-Tremblant, which included the peak of Mont-Tremblant at an elevation of nearly 3,000 feet above sea level. With dense forests, mountains, and lakes, the region attracted intrepid outdoorsmen for hunting and fishing and ushered tourism into the region in the early 20th century. With World War II on the horizon, and the famous ski resorts of the European Alps becoming inaccessible, wealthy American heir Joseph Bondurant Ryan opened Mont-Tremblant Lodge and the first chair lift, along with eight ski trails, in 1939. Today, Tremblant has developed into a major ski resort, covering over 750 acres with 102 ski trails. Cradled between the slopes and Lake Tremblant lies a quaint, French-inspired pedestrian village lined with hotels and condominiums, restaurants and bars, and boutiques.

Advertisement

Tremblant is located about an hour-and-45-minute-drive from the city of Montreal, which boasts charming Paris vibes at a lower cost (and with fewer crowds). Tremblant is also connected to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport by shuttle. The ski season typically runs from late November to late April annually, and, on average, Mont-Tremblant gets more than 170 inches of snowfall. Tremblant has also become a year-round destination, offering golf and lake water sports in the summer months and gorgeous hiking, mountain biking, and scenic gondola rides amidst spectacular foliage in the fall.