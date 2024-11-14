California's Most Remote State Park Is A Roadless Wetland Full Of Springs & Shoreline
When it comes to parks, California is stacked. From the dramatic grandeur of Yosemite and the alien weirdness of Joshua Tree to the towering trees of Sequoia National Park, the Golden State is the home of some of the most impressive and famous national parks in the country. Its state parks are also outstanding. The gorgeous redwoods of Big Basin and Grizzly Creek are awe-inspiring, while the seaside views at the Sonoma Coast State Park draw large crowds. Surely, finding natural beauty in California isn't a challenge.
However, with around 81 million people visiting state parks in California every year, exploring the great outdoors often means sharing the state's gorgeous landscapes with others. But there are still corners of Golden State to discover. Ahjumawi Lava Springs State Park is one of them. Situated in a remote corner of northeastern Shasta County, in the shadow of Widow Mountain, it is a genuine hidden gem of otherworldly beauty that feels a million miles from civilization.
Freshwater springs, wild wetlands, and ancient lava flows
Ahjumawi Lava Springs State Park lies at the confluence of several rivers and lakes. The name means "where the waters come together" in the language of the region's Pit River Native Americans. The combination of creeks, lakes, and freshwater springs that make up the wetlands are beautiful. The abundance of water means that the best way to explore the park is by boat or kayak, and paddling your way along picturesque shorelines and around bright blue bays is a refreshing experience.
Although Florida boasts the more famous examples, this amazing state park is home to one of the largest freshwater springs and underground aquifers in the U.S. Lava flows and other volcanic activity formed the park's unique geography. There are several spots where the crystal-clear spring waters bubble up from beneath the ground to fill craters and lava tubes. There are plenty of spots for wild swimming, including Ja-She Creek and Crystal Springs.
The park's remarkable volcanic geography is its most impressive feature, and given the lack of roads it is well worth heading out into the wilderness on foot. There are fantastic trails that take you all the way across the lava flows that cover the park, as well as several that skirt the shoreline of Big Lake. The Spatter Cone Loop Trail offers excellent views of Mount Shasta and Lassen Peak, while the Lava Springs Trail lets you enjoy the fresh waters of Horr Pond.
Serene waterways and secluded campsites
Ahjumawi Lava Springs State Park is one of the least visited state parks in California, which is absolutely part of its charm. There are no public roads that lead to or through the park, and the only way to get there is by boat. There are several places just outside the park where you can hire kayaks or organize tours, including Eagle Eye's Kayak Guide Service in McArthur and Headwaters Adventure Company in Redding.
Arriving at the park begins at the 'Rat Farm' launch, accessed via a dirt road nearly four miles from McArthur. From there it is a gentle paddle to Crystal Springs, which most visitors use as a base camp. Entry to the park is free, but you will need to register and pay if you wish to stay overnight. There are three primitive camping areas near Ja-She Creek, Crystal Springs, and at the north shore of Horr Pond.
Ahjumawi Lava Springs might not be the largest state park in California, but it is without a doubt one of the most special, thanks to its remote location and untouched beauty. It is the perfect vacation destination for outdoor adventurers who really want to get away from it all and have the wilderness to themselves.