California's Most Remote State Park Is A Roadless Wetland Full Of Springs & Shoreline

Ahjumawi Lava Springs State Park lies at the confluence of several rivers and lakes. The name means "where the waters come together" in the language of the region's Pit River Native Americans. The combination of creeks, lakes, and freshwater springs that make up the wetlands are beautiful. The abundance of water means that the best way to explore the park is by boat or kayak, and paddling your way along picturesque shorelines and around bright blue bays is a refreshing experience.

Advertisement

Although Florida boasts the more famous examples, this amazing state park is home to one of the largest freshwater springs and underground aquifers in the U.S. Lava flows and other volcanic activity formed the park's unique geography. There are several spots where the crystal-clear spring waters bubble up from beneath the ground to fill craters and lava tubes. There are plenty of spots for wild swimming, including Ja-She Creek and Crystal Springs.

The park's remarkable volcanic geography is its most impressive feature, and given the lack of roads it is well worth heading out into the wilderness on foot. There are fantastic trails that take you all the way across the lava flows that cover the park, as well as several that skirt the shoreline of Big Lake. The Spatter Cone Loop Trail offers excellent views of Mount Shasta and Lassen Peak, while the Lava Springs Trail lets you enjoy the fresh waters of Horr Pond.

Advertisement