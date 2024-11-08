Taylor Swift-Themed Events In Toronto And Vancouver To Celebrate The End Of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is on the last leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. It started in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona (a vibrant, artsy alternative to Phoenix). From there, it's gone all over the world, and the final shows will be in Toronto and Vancouver. Even if you don't have tickets to the Eras Tour, there will be plenty of Taylor Swift-themed activities to enjoy in both Canadian cities. Canada wasn't originally on Swift's list of concert locations, but it got added later, perhaps thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's post on X (formerly known as Twitter) in July 2023. He wrote, "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon." In August 2023, she announced she'd be coming to Toronto, and in November 2023, she added Vancouver. Both cities are pulling out all the stops for her and the Swifties coming to town.

Toronto (a city with a secret hidden wilderness) has put up "Taylor Swift Way" signs on streets around the Rogers Centre, where she'll be playing seven shows between November 14 and 24. It is a perfect place to take photos, and you could even own one — the signs are being auctioned off in support of Daily Bread Food Bank, and the Rogers Centre will match up to $113,000 of the funds. It's a touching tribute by Toronto in a couple of ways. Swifties, of course, already know that 13 is Swift's favorite number. Plus, it seems to be a nod to the fact that the pop icon has donated money to food banks in the cities where she was playing.