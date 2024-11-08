Taylor Swift-Themed Events In Toronto And Vancouver To Celebrate The End Of The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is on the last leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. It started in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona (a vibrant, artsy alternative to Phoenix). From there, it's gone all over the world, and the final shows will be in Toronto and Vancouver. Even if you don't have tickets to the Eras Tour, there will be plenty of Taylor Swift-themed activities to enjoy in both Canadian cities. Canada wasn't originally on Swift's list of concert locations, but it got added later, perhaps thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's post on X (formerly known as Twitter) in July 2023. He wrote, "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon." In August 2023, she announced she'd be coming to Toronto, and in November 2023, she added Vancouver. Both cities are pulling out all the stops for her and the Swifties coming to town.
Toronto (a city with a secret hidden wilderness) has put up "Taylor Swift Way" signs on streets around the Rogers Centre, where she'll be playing seven shows between November 14 and 24. It is a perfect place to take photos, and you could even own one — the signs are being auctioned off in support of Daily Bread Food Bank, and the Rogers Centre will match up to $113,000 of the funds. It's a touching tribute by Toronto in a couple of ways. Swifties, of course, already know that 13 is Swift's favorite number. Plus, it seems to be a nod to the fact that the pop icon has donated money to food banks in the cities where she was playing.
Toronto is celebrating Taylor Swift with scavenger hunts, singalongs, and more
Gray Line Toronto is running a special Toronto aERAs City Tour from November 15 to 17 and November 21 to 25. The three-hour bus tour will take you through Toronto, and along the way, you'll have a variety of Swift-themed activities to do and capture on film, like dancing to "Shake It Off" and rocking your best "Fearless" pose. The One of a Kind Show is a long-running annual winter showcase of artists and artisans in Toronto, and this year, they're having a special Taylor Swift day on November 22. Guests can make friendship bracelets and dance at a silent disco. If you didn't get one of the coveted tickets to the Eras Tour, there will be a Swift cover band performing. And if you want to sing your heart out to Swift's songs, Choir! Choir! Choir! will be hosting Swift singalongs open for anyone who wants to participate on November 24, 25, and 26, with a different song each night.
The Bisha Hotel has 96 guest rooms spread over seven floors of a 44-story building near the Rogers Centre, and all of its hotel floors have been transformed for the Eras Tour. Whether staying in a reproduction of the "Folklore" cabin or a crimson-lit room for the "Red" album, guests will find something Swift-inspired. Destination Toronto even put together a custom scavenger hunt with clues that will take you to 13 different spots through the city that tie into Swift's songs. With each clue you get right, you get entered to win a Swift-themed present, a two-night stay in the city, or a cash prize.
From drag brunches to boat cruises, Vancouver has fun options for Swifties
Taylor Swift's last three shows for the Eras Tour are on December 6, 7, and 8 at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, which is just a 15-minute walk from Gastown, an artsy, historic Vancouver neighborhood with trendy events and shops. Like Toronto, Vancouver is going all out. There will be multiple Swift-themed events, including a drag show brunch on December 1 at The Pint Public House and one on December 7 at Ventura Room.
Before the Eras shows on December 6 and 7, the Bentall Centre is hosting an Eras Preparty, where you can make custom denim patches, friendship bracelets, and even roast marshmallows. Plus, you'll be able to get a free golf cart ride over to BC Place for the concert, saving you a 20-minute walk; just make sure to RSVP on their website.
If you want to see more of the city with other Swifties, you've got options both on land and on the water. The Great Canadian Trolley Company is hosting karaoke tours from December 5 through the 8, where guests will be able to tour some of the city's famous landmarks, like Stanley Park and the Lions Gate Bridge, while singing along to Swift's greatest hits. You can also dance your heart out to the pop star's songs on a party boat cruise. The Burrard Queen, a luxury yacht, will also cruise around the city playing Swift songs, offering food and drinks, prizes for the best costume, friendship bracelets, and other themed activities. There are a few different options between December 5 to 8, with family-friendly cruises during the day and adults-only ones in the evenings.
Vancouver's late night dance parties and kid-friendly events for Swifties
After each of Taylor Swift's concerts in Vancouver, the D/6 Bar and Lounge will be hosting an afterparty. In honor of the final Eras Tour show ever, there will be a dance party on December 8 at The Levels Nightclub from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Even after Swift has departed and the Eras Tour comes to an end, Vancouver still has a few options for fans to share some love for their favorite singer. The Oakridge branch of the Vancouver Public Library is putting on a kid-friendly Swift fan party, complete with trivia, on the afternoons of December 12 and 13. The final Vancouver event in honor of the "Fearless" singer is "Swiftmas," a themed dance party, on December 22 at the Hollywood Theatre.
While hotel prices are pretty high in Vancouver (as well as in Toronto) when Swift is in town, you can enter a contest to win a stay at the Fairmont Waterfront over the weekend of the concert, along with other perks. Check out their website for instructions on how to enter. Even if you don't have tickets to see Swift while she's in Canada, you still have a chance to get in on the excitement of the tour that captured the attention of the world with these activities. We're sure you'll return home with lifelong memories and plenty of friendship bracelets.