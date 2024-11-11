Skip Black Friday And Cyber Monday And Book Your Vacation On Travel Tuesday

Although the year starts coming to an end around the holiday season, it's not too soon to start thinking about and booking next year's travel plans. If you're looking for some of the best deals, skip Black Friday and Cyber Monday and mark your calendar for the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, aka Travel Tuesday. In general, Tuesdays are the best day to book your flight for cheaper travel, but now, this day is specifically dedicated to getting good travel deals — the same way that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best days to get in-store and online discounts for merchandise. The concept of Travel Tuesday has been trending more over the past few years, and various airlines, hotels, and booking sites have taken notice and started dropping prices or offering upgrades and free advantages on that day.

Utilizing Travel Tuesday deals should be considered one of the most effective ways to save money while booking flights. You may need to make the purchase that day, so have some ideas in mind of where you want to go and when. That way, you can snap up the deals before they're gone. Do a Google search of your destination and the phrase "Travel Tuesday" or "Cyber Week" (which broadly refers to deals from Black Friday through the next week) to see what travel companies might be offering deals. If you want to streamline your budget flight search, Skyscanner.com has a price alert function, so you can find out if the price of a certain route has gone down, including on Travel Tuesday. This also helps to avoid looking at different airline websites.

