Hit The Beach And The Ski Slopes In The Same Day At Idaho's Idyllic Lakefront Mountain Town

At 26 miles long with over 135 miles of shoreline, Lake Coeur d'Alene is one of the biggest in the state, second only to Lake Pend Oreille (a thriving fall getaway surrounded by small towns and a national forest), less than an hour's drive north. Lake Coeur d'Alene was formed by retreating ice caps during the Ice Age and is fed by two rivers: the St. Joe and the Coeur d'Alene. The lake is known for its clear, cold water, making it perfect for a refreshing swim in the summer months. However, the lake also contains elevated levels of heavy metals due to local mining practices, so it is essential to shower after swimming.

Given the many paths in the area, hiking and cycling are two of the top activities when visiting Coeur d'Alene. Easily accessed from town, the popular Tubbs Hill Trail is an easy 2-mile loop, while the more challenging 3-mile Mineral Ridge National Recreation Trail offers splendid views of the lake and surrounding mountains. For something different, head to the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, which is crisscrossed with over 25 miles of paths with varying degrees of difficulty. For cycling enthusiasts, there is the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes. This 73-mile paved path starts in the town of Plummer and traverses forest, farmland, and a river valley to the settlement of Mullan.

Perhaps the biggest draw of Coeur d'Alene is the lake itself, offering plenty of activities like kayaking and paddle boarding, which can be rented in town. The lake is also popular with anglers hoping to catch kokanee, trout, salmon, and Northern pike. Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises offers daily tours of the lake, as well as brunch and dinner excursions.

