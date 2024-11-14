Hit The Beach And The Ski Slopes In The Same Day At Idaho's Idyllic Lakefront Mountain Town
When it comes to natural luster, the state of Idaho is nothing short of a wonderland. From the uncrowded, awe-inspiring Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho to the jaw-dropping magnificence of Shoshone Falls, there is a seemingly infinite array of destinations for nature lovers to choose from, and the town of Coeur d'Alene has certainly earned its place on that list. Situated in the state's northern Panhandle along the shores of a lake with the same name, Coeur d'Alene has a palpable magic in the air. Not only does this settlement of about 55,000 people boast a pretty, vibrant downtown, but it is also surrounded by the kind of natural beauty usually reserved for postcards.
The lake itself is a center for all kinds of waterborne recreation, and the adjacent hills and mountains are home to national forests with a spider's web of trails traversing the rugged terrain. During the cold months, much of the region is blanketed in snow, making it ideal for all kinds of winter sports. There isn't a wrong time to visit this town, as Coeur d'Alene has something for everyone in all seasons.
Crystalline water edged by forested hills in Coeur d'Alene
At 26 miles long with over 135 miles of shoreline, Lake Coeur d'Alene is one of the biggest in the state, second only to Lake Pend Oreille (a thriving fall getaway surrounded by small towns and a national forest), less than an hour's drive north. Lake Coeur d'Alene was formed by retreating ice caps during the Ice Age and is fed by two rivers: the St. Joe and the Coeur d'Alene. The lake is known for its clear, cold water, making it perfect for a refreshing swim in the summer months. However, the lake also contains elevated levels of heavy metals due to local mining practices, so it is essential to shower after swimming.
Given the many paths in the area, hiking and cycling are two of the top activities when visiting Coeur d'Alene. Easily accessed from town, the popular Tubbs Hill Trail is an easy 2-mile loop, while the more challenging 3-mile Mineral Ridge National Recreation Trail offers splendid views of the lake and surrounding mountains. For something different, head to the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, which is crisscrossed with over 25 miles of paths with varying degrees of difficulty. For cycling enthusiasts, there is the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes. This 73-mile paved path starts in the town of Plummer and traverses forest, farmland, and a river valley to the settlement of Mullan.
Perhaps the biggest draw of Coeur d'Alene is the lake itself, offering plenty of activities like kayaking and paddle boarding, which can be rented in town. The lake is also popular with anglers hoping to catch kokanee, trout, salmon, and Northern pike. Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises offers daily tours of the lake, as well as brunch and dinner excursions.
Coeur d'Alene is an artsy town within quick reach of the slopes
While Coeur d'Alene makes an excellent base of operations for outdoor exploration, the charming downtown is also home to boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, cafés, and watering holes. When it comes to eateries with stellar views, check out Tony's on the Lake for contemporary Italian cuisine, or sample the wood-plank salmon at Cedars Floating Restaurant. Beverly's offers some of the best fine dining in the region, and both Daft Badger and Outpost Brewing will quench the thirst of any craft beer aficionados.
You can also enjoy lakeside leisure at Coeur d'Alene City Park, which boasts a sandy beach as well as picnic areas. Take a stroll over the water on the Floating Boardwalk (which is said to be the longest in the world at 3,300 feet), or check out the local farmer's market, which operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays from May through the fall months.
Coeur d'Alene is known as the Playground of the Pacific Northwest for good reason. One thing that makes it special is that there is plenty to do year-round, which means winter sports rule the area when the temperature drops. Three of Idaho's best skiing area are close to town, including Silver Mountain Resort, Lookout Pass, and Schweitzer Mountain Resort. The latter is also a haven for snowshoers and Nordic skiers, with plenty of opportunities to enjoy these pursuits around the Idaho Panhandle. For another underrated Idaho gem, check out the small but breathtaking mountain town of Island Park, known as the gateway to Yellowstone.