One Of Italy's Most Underrated Cities Is Full Of Beautiful French Architecture And Food
One special northern Italian city feels more like Paris than Rome, with wide cobbled boulevards, decadent Baroque and Art Nouveau architecture, and a riverside promenade. Turin, located in the northwestern Italian region of Piedmont halfway between Milan and the French border, has a rich and unique history. Following centuries of occupation by the French Savoy family, Turin was named the first capital of united Italy from 1861 until 1865. Since then, the city has gained many other accolades, from being the birthplace of Fiat and vermouth to housing the second-largest Egyptian museum in the world, Museo Egizio.
The city is known for its food and architecture, with a smattering of Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as landmarks like the Mole Antonelliana, whose pyramidal base and spindly tower can be seen across Turin, and Piazza San Carlo, a Baroque square at the heart of the city. With proximity to Milan and Gran Paradiso National Park, the oldest national park in Italy, Turin is a great jumping-off point for exploring northern Italy. Tour royal palaces, stroll beside the tranquil Po River, or sink your teeth into hearty Piedmontese dishes in one of Italy's most underrated cities.
Royal palaces, hilltop cathedrals, and cinema museums
In a city renowned for French influence and architecture that rivals the likes of Paris, a visit to the Palazzo Reale (Royal Palace) is a no-brainer. Once the residence of the House of Savoy, this 16th-century palace is dripping in decadence and jewel tones. Explore the luxurious quarters of the state apartments, admire over 200,000 titles at the Royal Library, or peruse weapons displays and armor-clad soldiers in the Royal Armory.
Cinema fanatics can't miss the Mole Antonelliana. This eclectic building soars above the Turin skyline, once the tallest building in Europe following its inauguration in 1889. The Mole Antonelliana houses the National Cinema Museum, tracing the film industry's origins to the modern day through interactive exhibits packed with memorabilia and cinematography equipment. After visiting the museum, take the lift to the panoramic terrace, nearly 300 feet high with sweeping views of the historic center.
For more epic views of the city, head to the hills. Perched in the foothills overlooking the Po River is the dazzling Basilica of Superga. This butter-yellow Baroque complex was completed in 1731 following a vow made by Duke Vittorio Amedeo II to the Virgin Mary during the siege of Turin by French-Spanish armies. While access to the church is free, pay a few extra euros to explore the Royal Tombs, the final resting place for members of the Savoy family, and the epic dome. Climb 131 spiraling stairs to the top of the dome for jaw-dropping views over Turin backed by the snowcapped Alps.
Sip vermouth and Barolo alongside local delicacies
Given that northern Italy houses the headquarters of the famed Slow Food movement, there's arguably no better place to savor different flavors and ingredients than in Turin. Piedmontese cuisine is hearty and meat-forward, so bring an appetite to lunch and dinner, and scope out restaurants using Rick Steves' rule for finding authentic places to eat in Italy. Visitors love Tre Galline, which has a history of serving exceptional Piedmontese cuisine for over 500 years in its classy wood-paneled dining room.
At meal time, begin with bagna càuda, a delightful antipasto dip consisting of anchovies, garlic, and olive oil eaten with fresh vegetables or bread. For the first course, savor tender agnolotti del plin, a pasta named for the pinching motion made to create them. After, devour perfectly tender brasato al Barolo, decadent beef braised to mouth-watering perfection in the region's namesake Barolo wine. Speaking of wine, no visit to Turin is complete without sampling some of the best wine Italy has to offer. Barolo and Barbaresco reign supreme in Piedmont, both made from delicate Nebbiolo grapes. Make sure to try a glass (or a bottle) from Tre Galline's robust wine list.
Also the birthplace of commercial vermouth, Turin is the perfect spot to try this herbal fortified wine. Head over to Caffè Torino to enjoy vermouth in one of Italy's best-loved cocktails, the Negroni, or over ice with a slice of orange. Caffè Torino's interior is grand, with sparkling chandeliers and a sprawling mahogany bar, the perfect taste of old-world Italy complete with a vintage Martini neon sign. Following your exploration of Turin, take the train an hour northeast to Milan, a gorgeous Italian city known for its food, fashion, and walkability.