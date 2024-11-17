One Of Italy's Most Underrated Cities Is Full Of Beautiful French Architecture And Food

In a city renowned for French influence and architecture that rivals the likes of Paris, a visit to the Palazzo Reale (Royal Palace) is a no-brainer. Once the residence of the House of Savoy, this 16th-century palace is dripping in decadence and jewel tones. Explore the luxurious quarters of the state apartments, admire over 200,000 titles at the Royal Library, or peruse weapons displays and armor-clad soldiers in the Royal Armory.

Cinema fanatics can't miss the Mole Antonelliana. This eclectic building soars above the Turin skyline, once the tallest building in Europe following its inauguration in 1889. The Mole Antonelliana houses the National Cinema Museum, tracing the film industry's origins to the modern day through interactive exhibits packed with memorabilia and cinematography equipment. After visiting the museum, take the lift to the panoramic terrace, nearly 300 feet high with sweeping views of the historic center.

For more epic views of the city, head to the hills. Perched in the foothills overlooking the Po River is the dazzling Basilica of Superga. This butter-yellow Baroque complex was completed in 1731 following a vow made by Duke Vittorio Amedeo II to the Virgin Mary during the siege of Turin by French-Spanish armies. While access to the church is free, pay a few extra euros to explore the Royal Tombs, the final resting place for members of the Savoy family, and the epic dome. Climb 131 spiraling stairs to the top of the dome for jaw-dropping views over Turin backed by the snowcapped Alps.

