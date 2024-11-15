Avoid Cruise Ship Crowds And Island Hop In The Pacific With A Unique Transportation Method
When it comes to cruises, the options are nearly endless. Want a singles' cruise to find your potential soulmate? Done. Planning a no-boys-allowed cruise for the ultimate girls' trip? There are voyages suited for that, too. However, the downside to cruising is that popular routes result in crowded decks, loud groups, and minimal chances for a peaceful escape. And holing up in your cabin to avoid the masses is no way to experience a trip at sea, either. Thankfully, there's an alternative that most people don't even consider: hitching a ride on a cargo ship. Yep, those massive container vessels aren't just for shipping goods — they can actually take a few passengers, too, minus the headache of endless lines and selfie stick-toting tourists.
Sure, these ships lack flashy spas and sprawling casinos, but if you're not too precious about bare-bones travel, a cargo ship can get you from point A to point B with zero fuss. This option takes a bit more effort to book, but you'll skip the typical cruise fluff. And bonus: It's a greener way to travel. So, if you're up for a travel experience that's minimalist and devoid of the usual cruise clichés, consider swapping the pool deck for the container deck. It might just be the quiet escape you've been looking for.
Hopping on a cargo ship can be a great alternative to cruising
If you hate crowds, cargo ship travel might just be your new best friend. With a strict cap of around 12 passengers, you're guaranteed a crowd-free experience on these vessels. But don't expect the flashy entertainment of a typical cruise. Cargo ships are about as stripped down as it gets. Think of it as the seafaring version of "raw dogging" a long-haul flight — it's just you and the open sea without any frills. For those craving peace and quiet, booking a ride on a cargo ship can be an ideal way to totally unplug. As Arne Gudde, founder of a travel agency that arranges cargo cruises for travelers, told The Wall Street Journal, "It has a meditative vibe, in that the longer you're out at sea, and the less you're exposed to the stimulations of normal life, the more subtle your perception gets."
However, if you're looking to socialize, you might get lucky with unexpected camaraderie. Redditor u/NewCope recounted their time as the sole passenger on a freight cruise, writing, "I did talk with the crew (mostly the 2nd officer, we actually hung out a lot, and near the end of the trip the crew threw a karaoke party for me)."
Additionally, this travel method is significantly kinder to the environment than hopping on a plane. "If it's a ship that's already going [to a destination] and all you're doing is using an extra crew room that you're in, you haven't added any energy use to that at all," Jonn Axsen, director of Simon Fraser University's Sustainable Transportation Action Research Team (START), explained to CBC. In other words, your trip won't produce the emissions of a standard cruise or air travel.
How to book a trip on a container cruise
Booking a trip on a container ship isn't as simple as picking a cruise online or strolling up to a random captain at a dock. Only 1% of freight companies allow non-workers onboard, which means finding one is an adventure in itself. You'll either need to get in touch with these companies directly or enlist a travel agent who specializes in arranging these unusual voyages.
And don't expect bargain pricing. These rides run from about $100 to $150 per day — comparable to an actual cruise but without the luxury amenities. The good news is that there are usually plenty of routes to choose from, whether you're dreaming of crossing the Atlantic, the Pacific, the Mediterranean, or even circling the globe. However, cargo cruises come with strict health and age requirements. Passengers usually need to be under 80 years old and must have international medical and accident insurance. Cancellation and trip interruption insurance are also highly recommended.
Flexibility is key here, too. Cargo ship schedules make cruise itineraries look like clockwork in comparison. Dates can shift unexpectedly, and the ship won't wait for you if you're running late. Ports aren't always tourist friendly, either. "Keep in mind container ships don't necessarily stop at 'tourist' ports, so public transport may not really be available," a Redditor named u/stacey1771 noted. But if you're willing to pay a bit more and accept fewer comforts, container ship travel offers a uniquely tranquil experience. Just be prepared for some unpredictability and a lot less luxury.