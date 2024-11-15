Avoid Cruise Ship Crowds And Island Hop In The Pacific With A Unique Transportation Method

If you hate crowds, cargo ship travel might just be your new best friend. With a strict cap of around 12 passengers, you're guaranteed a crowd-free experience on these vessels. But don't expect the flashy entertainment of a typical cruise. Cargo ships are about as stripped down as it gets. Think of it as the seafaring version of "raw dogging" a long-haul flight — it's just you and the open sea without any frills. For those craving peace and quiet, booking a ride on a cargo ship can be an ideal way to totally unplug. As Arne Gudde, founder of a travel agency that arranges cargo cruises for travelers, told The Wall Street Journal, "It has a meditative vibe, in that the longer you're out at sea, and the less you're exposed to the stimulations of normal life, the more subtle your perception gets."

However, if you're looking to socialize, you might get lucky with unexpected camaraderie. Redditor u/NewCope recounted their time as the sole passenger on a freight cruise, writing, "I did talk with the crew (mostly the 2nd officer, we actually hung out a lot, and near the end of the trip the crew threw a karaoke party for me)."

Additionally, this travel method is significantly kinder to the environment than hopping on a plane. "If it's a ship that's already going [to a destination] and all you're doing is using an extra crew room that you're in, you haven't added any energy use to that at all," Jonn Axsen, director of Simon Fraser University's Sustainable Transportation Action Research Team (START), explained to CBC. In other words, your trip won't produce the emissions of a standard cruise or air travel.

