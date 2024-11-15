Emerging From Gorgeous Foliage In Wisconsin Is A Historic Basilica High On A Hill
The Midwest offers incredible landmarks and culturally rich sites to explore. You could take a scenic road trip around Lake Superior, one of the region's most stunning lakes, or visit Door Country, Wisconsin, the most underrated coastal Midwest vacation spot. Wisconsin may not be the most obvious choice for the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., but it has some secret spots with vibrant, seasonal colors and unique overlooks where you can leaf-peep and watch the leaves transform. One such under-the-radar gem is in Erin, a sleepy town in Washington County with a gorgeous religious structure. The Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill is a picturesque Roman Catholic church that seems as if it is straight out of a fairytale.
Perched up on one of the highest points in southeastern Wisconsin, this neo-Romanesque church emerges from a wooded hill at 1,330 feet. Established in the 1800s, it remains an active place of worship and a popular tourist attraction. Whether you're attending mass or visiting for its historic appeal and stunning tree-covered hillside setting, Holy Hill is worth a stop when exploring the area, drawing in nearly 0.5 million visitors each year.
Planning a visit to Holy Hill
The Holy Hill Basilica grounds are expansive, with several points of interest to explore. The site's different levels feature various chapels, statues, monasteries, a guesthouse, a café, and a gift store. The basilica and grounds are open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. most of the year, and there is car parking on site.
While some visitors come for religious services, Holy Hill also provides a serene escape from daily life. One Google reviewer shared, "Whether you're seeking solace, inspiration, or simply a peaceful retreat, Holy Hill Basilica offers a deeply meaningful visit." Though all visitors are welcome to Holy Hill, its Holy Communion services are reserved for Catholic Church members only. It's also important to follow the appropriate etiquette at this place of worship, which includes dressing modestly and maintaining a respectful silence for fellow churchgoers and its members. Visitors should refrain from playing music, flying drones, bringing food or drinks into the Basilica, and using profanity. Pets must also be leashed.
Take in scenic vistas from the tower at Holy Hill and explore the surrounding forests
To enjoy sweeping 360-degree views of the surrounding foliage at Holy Hill, climb the 178 steps up to the basilica's scenic tower, which is 192 feet tall. From here, the forest-carpeted landscape provides a stunning aerial view of the scenery below. Be prepared for crowds on weekends, and visiting during the week or in the off-season helps avoid long lines. Note that the tower is closed from November through the end of April.
Extend your visit to Erin by exploring the nearby Kettle Moraine State Forest, which spans over 22,000 acres of glacially-formed landscapes, including the site for Holy Hill Basilica itself. This area is popular for outdoor recreation and offers horseback riding, fishing, boating, and mountain biking. Family-friendly campgrounds and shelters along the 31-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail make it a great hiking spot, surrounded by prairies, hillsides, and dense woodlands. Wisconsin State Park admission stickers are required for entry. A beautiful way to explore this Wisconsin region is via the 115-mile Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive. Running north to south, the route highlights much of the area's dramatic topography and makes for a scenic, memorable road trip.