Emerging From Gorgeous Foliage In Wisconsin Is A Historic Basilica High On A Hill

The Midwest offers incredible landmarks and culturally rich sites to explore. You could take a scenic road trip around Lake Superior, one of the region's most stunning lakes, or visit Door Country, Wisconsin, the most underrated coastal Midwest vacation spot. Wisconsin may not be the most obvious choice for the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., but it has some secret spots with vibrant, seasonal colors and unique overlooks where you can leaf-peep and watch the leaves transform. One such under-the-radar gem is in Erin, a sleepy town in Washington County with a gorgeous religious structure. The Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill is a picturesque Roman Catholic church that seems as if it is straight out of a fairytale.

Perched up on one of the highest points in southeastern Wisconsin, this neo-Romanesque church emerges from a wooded hill at 1,330 feet. Established in the 1800s, it remains an active place of worship and a popular tourist attraction. Whether you're attending mass or visiting for its historic appeal and stunning tree-covered hillside setting, Holy Hill is worth a stop when exploring the area, drawing in nearly 0.5 million visitors each year.