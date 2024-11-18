Hidden South Of The Berkshires Is A Charming New York Town With Scenic Views And Antique Shops

Just shy of 100 miles north of Manhattan lies Amenia, New York, a picturesque town nestled in the Hudson Valley amidst a patchwork of spacious fields, undulating hills, and snaking rivers. The name Amenia comes from the Latin word amoena, meaning "pleasing to the eye," and was bestowed upon the town on its founding in the late 18th century. Today, the countryside escape is an ideal base for exploring Upstate New York's bucolic bounty, from hiking and mountain biking to skiing and horseback riding. While New York is home to many beautiful small towns, Amenia, made up of seven distinct hamlets, boasts a clutch of fine antique shops and houses elegant inns and restaurants.

New York City residents keen to escape the noise can access Amenia either by a two-hour train ride from Grand Central Station to Wassaic Train Station or a two-hour drive by car. If you're intent on antiquing, Friday through Sunday is the best time to go, as most antique stores are closed during the week. While Amenia is a year-round destination, the fall months are especially scenic when the surrounding hills glow gold and crimson with fall foliage. The spring brings beautiful flowers and the summer offers long, sun-dappled days, while the winter is hushed and cozy when the region is at its quietest. Regardless of the time of year, Amenia's natural beauty, endless adventures, and fantastic shopping will enchant visitors.

