Hidden South Of The Berkshires Is A Charming New York Town With Scenic Views And Antique Shops
Just shy of 100 miles north of Manhattan lies Amenia, New York, a picturesque town nestled in the Hudson Valley amidst a patchwork of spacious fields, undulating hills, and snaking rivers. The name Amenia comes from the Latin word amoena, meaning "pleasing to the eye," and was bestowed upon the town on its founding in the late 18th century. Today, the countryside escape is an ideal base for exploring Upstate New York's bucolic bounty, from hiking and mountain biking to skiing and horseback riding. While New York is home to many beautiful small towns, Amenia, made up of seven distinct hamlets, boasts a clutch of fine antique shops and houses elegant inns and restaurants.
New York City residents keen to escape the noise can access Amenia either by a two-hour train ride from Grand Central Station to Wassaic Train Station or a two-hour drive by car. If you're intent on antiquing, Friday through Sunday is the best time to go, as most antique stores are closed during the week. While Amenia is a year-round destination, the fall months are especially scenic when the surrounding hills glow gold and crimson with fall foliage. The spring brings beautiful flowers and the summer offers long, sun-dappled days, while the winter is hushed and cozy when the region is at its quietest. Regardless of the time of year, Amenia's natural beauty, endless adventures, and fantastic shopping will enchant visitors.
Hike, antique, and ski in Amenia
The petite town of Amenia is an antique lover's paradise. On East Main Street, you'll find Apple Antiques with a diverse collection of art, furniture, and collectibles; next door is Amenia Station, brimming with curated home goods. A few blocks away sits the Enchanting Cottage, piled high with unique objets d'art, from quilts to dolls to ceramics. And don't miss Tent, a chic home décor store with elegant furniture, antique rugs, and glassware. Art and culture lovers should also include Wassaic Project, an art gallery and artist residence center located near the train station, on their itinerary, as well as Wethersfield Estate & Garden, an elegant country estate with a Colonial Revival mansion surrounded by classical gardens and walking trails. Antique hunters will also want to know about America's oldest antiques district in Philadelphia, which might have more variety than Amenia but can't beat Amenia's small-town atmosphere.
For more active pursuits, Amenia has plenty to keep adventurous travelers busy. The combined 26-mile Harlem Valley Rail Trail is a scenic paved road that wends through Amenia heading north for hikers and bikers. Other warm-weather activities within driving distance include horseback riding, golfing, falconry, kayaking, fishing, and more. During the winter months, mild downhill ski slopes as well as snowboarding and tubing can be found at nearby Mohawk Mountain.
Where to stay in Amenia
While the Hudson Valley is known for its iconic resorts, the best stay in Amenia is at Troutbeck, a historic estate-turned-chic country hotel on 250 sprawling acres. With 37 guest rooms and suites spread across the stone-clad main house and free-standing cottages, Troutbeck offers a luxe and pampering perch for a weekend ensconced in nature. On the property, you can dine at Troutbeck's Dining Room, where inventive dishes showcase locally sourced ingredients, and focus on wellness at the Barns, where fitness classes and spa treatments take place. There are also two tennis courts and an outdoor swimming pool, open seasonally.
While the offsite delights of Amenia are numerous, Troutbeck beckons guests to simply savor the serene setting. "Virtually every facet of our anticipation was satisfied – the service, the restaurant, the setting and grounds," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "There are lovely amenities – pool, health spa, yoga, tennis – but we made little use of them. We immersed ourselves in the trees beside the streams, enjoying the well located Adirondack chairs, and the simple trails." The rates at Troutbeck start below $500 per night but can easily exceed $1,000 a night, especially if you don't book ahead of time.