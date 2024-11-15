Escape The Crowds Of Interlaken At One Of Switzerland's Underrated Outdoor Playgrounds
The Swiss Alps town of Interlaken, situated between two lakes, is legendary for adventure sports fans. It is renowned as Switzerland's hotspot for hiking, kayaking, and mountain biking, along with a plethora of bungee jumping and skydiving opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. But because of its relative proximity to large Swiss cities, like Zurich and Bern, and its fame among everyone from nature lovers and adrenaline junkies, Interlaken is nearly always loaded with tourists. Plus, it is more expensive than many other places in Switzerland.
If you are looking to get off the beaten track, there is another mountain town, just 115 miles southeast of Interlaken, that is a mountain paradise. The quaint town of Vallemaggia is close to the Italian border. It is just 90 miles from the Italian city of food and fashion, Milan. Whether arriving from Italy, Switzerland, or anywhere else in Europe, Vallemaggia is a must-visit place.
The Swiss-Italian-speaking region
Vallemaggia is nestled in a large valley in the alpine mountains near the Italian border, with a tiny population of about 6,000 people. Vallemaggia has a unique feel in Switzerland because it is located in the southernmost region of Ticino, an underrated beauty known as the country's 'Little Italy.' Furthermore, Swiss Italian is the language commonly spoken there. The serene town is filled with traditional architecture and cobblestoned streets, perfect for casually exploring its hills and crevices via bicycle.
From Vallemaggia, you can easily go hiking, mountain biking, or rock climbing. At night, you can relax with a cool beverage next to a fire or catch a bite to eat at the riverside restaurant Osteria al Ponte. There are a couple of fantastic campsites around Vallemaggia where you can stay, along with a few laid-back hotels, like Casa Martinelli on the outskirts of town.
However, to truly take advantage of what Vallemaggia has to offer, you have to push yourself. The Ticino region has several death-defying experiences that will thrill you.
Take the GoldenEye plunge
Some of the exhilarating activities easily accessible from Vallemaggia include canyoning, paragliding, and skydiving. You can travel by car to do these things or book an excursion with a local tour company directly from Vallemaggio.
There's one dangerous stunt in particular you must check out. The southern region where Vallemaggia is located is recognizable to movie buffs for its appearance in a Hollywood film. In the dramatic opening scene of the 1995 James Bond movie "GoldenEye," Pierce Brosnan bungee jumps off of a 721-foot-high dam over the nearby Verzasca Valley. It's possible to recreate this James Bond moment and take the same plunge yourself!
In the winter, the region's mild climate also makes it a great spot for outdoor winter sports, like snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing. You can also hit the slopes at the nearby Bosco Gurin ski resort. If you want to get your heart pumping on your next trip to Switzerland, Italy, or other European countries nearby, don't skip out on Vallemaggia.