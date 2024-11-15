Escape The Crowds Of Interlaken At One Of Switzerland's Underrated Outdoor Playgrounds

The Swiss Alps town of Interlaken, situated between two lakes, is legendary for adventure sports fans. It is renowned as Switzerland's hotspot for hiking, kayaking, and mountain biking, along with a plethora of bungee jumping and skydiving opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. But because of its relative proximity to large Swiss cities, like Zurich and Bern, and its fame among everyone from nature lovers and adrenaline junkies, Interlaken is nearly always loaded with tourists. Plus, it is more expensive than many other places in Switzerland.

If you are looking to get off the beaten track, there is another mountain town, just 115 miles southeast of Interlaken, that is a mountain paradise. The quaint town of Vallemaggia is close to the Italian border. It is just 90 miles from the Italian city of food and fashion, Milan. Whether arriving from Italy, Switzerland, or anywhere else in Europe, Vallemaggia is a must-visit place.