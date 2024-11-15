Vermont's Ski Resort Is One Of The East Coast's Most Scenic
In Vermont, almost all life revolves around the Green Mountains, a section of the Appalachian Range, which thrusts through the center of the state like a scoliotic spine. That becomes even more true when they turn white with winter snow and deposit $1.6 billion annually into the state coffers, thanks to the 25 ski resorts that cap the peaks.
Of all these, Killington Ski Resort arguably stands out the most. Certainly, it does physically, as the largest ski resort in all of New England, with 1,509 skiable acres, 155 trails, six terrain parks, and a 500-foot superpipe with 18-foot walls. These features are how Killington earned its nickname, "The Beast of the East." Add Pico Mountain Ski Resort, right next door, which is now under the same ownership, and the Vermont ski crown fits even more snuggly.
While barreling down the mountains or riding the ski lifts up them, riders are also treated to some serious scenery. Set inside Coolidge State Forest, itself sandwiched between the north and south parts of Green Mountain National Forest, Killington steeps in a natural landscape that turns panoramic from its 4,241-foot peak — the second highest in Vermont. The views up top and on the slopes display the ripples of the surrounding ranges formed by tectonic collisions and glacial grinding over millions of years. More importantly, riders can also see — and avoid colliding with — the curtains of beech, birch, fir, pine, and spruce that form the alleyways they're skiing through.
Summer-scape at Killington
With Killington's size and popularity comes crowds that can turn into swarms on weekends. This can not only diminish the experience but also limit the appreciation of the scenery, especially when combined with below-freezing temperatures. That's why summer and fall often offer a more comfortable and intimate relationship with Green Mountain nature. Plus, Killington fosters this with a wide range of warm-weather activities. At the resort itself, the grassy trails become hiking corridors going in either direction, with lifts still shouldering the harder upwards climb. Mountain bikers get into the action, too, something the new owners are doubling down on with new trails in 2025.
Killington Ski Resort also hosts an 18-hole golf course saturated in Green Mountain scenery, accentuated by the 2,000-foot elevation. Families and kids can engage the landscape on the Beast Mountain Coaster, Skye Ropes Course, and a zip line at the Snowshed Adventure Center. These months also bring out wildlife, like black bear, deer, moose, porcupine, and more than 100 bird species. Anglers also flock to Killington, especially Kent Pond, to reel in bass, sunfish, perch, and trout. In the fall, it all becomes bathed in foliage, making America's most beautiful town, which is just 15 miles east, a great side trip. Killington also marks the start of Route 100, one of the best things to do on your fall getaway to Vermont, which reaches all the way to Stowe, a small town nicknamed 'Fall's Color Capital.'