Vermont's Ski Resort Is One Of The East Coast's Most Scenic

In Vermont, almost all life revolves around the Green Mountains, a section of the Appalachian Range, which thrusts through the center of the state like a scoliotic spine. That becomes even more true when they turn white with winter snow and deposit $1.6 billion annually into the state coffers, thanks to the 25 ski resorts that cap the peaks.

Advertisement

Of all these, Killington Ski Resort arguably stands out the most. Certainly, it does physically, as the largest ski resort in all of New England, with 1,509 skiable acres, 155 trails, six terrain parks, and a 500-foot superpipe with 18-foot walls. These features are how Killington earned its nickname, "The Beast of the East." Add Pico Mountain Ski Resort, right next door, which is now under the same ownership, and the Vermont ski crown fits even more snuggly.

While barreling down the mountains or riding the ski lifts up them, riders are also treated to some serious scenery. Set inside Coolidge State Forest, itself sandwiched between the north and south parts of Green Mountain National Forest, Killington steeps in a natural landscape that turns panoramic from its 4,241-foot peak — the second highest in Vermont. The views up top and on the slopes display the ripples of the surrounding ranges formed by tectonic collisions and glacial grinding over millions of years. More importantly, riders can also see — and avoid colliding with — the curtains of beech, birch, fir, pine, and spruce that form the alleyways they're skiing through.

Advertisement