California's Boulevard Of Fashion And Rising Stars Is World-Famous For Its Luxury Shops
Wealth, opulence, fashion, and celebrities; that's what Beverly Hills in Los Angeles is all about. Nowhere is this more apparent than the city's legendary Rodeo Drive. Spanning only two miles, this renowned palm tree lined street is an optimal destination for those who want to spot stars in Los Angeles. Search social media and you'll find that everyone from Oprah Winfrey to rising influencers have been captured here. But above all, Rodeo Drive is world-famous for its plethora of luxury shops.
Notable names include Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Prada, Gucci, and Dior, to name a few. Even if these retailers are out of your budget, exploring Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive is one of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles. "Absolutely beautiful and a fashion [lover's] dream," states a Tripadvisor review. "What a [sight] to see! It is such a memorable area of Beverly Hills. At minimum, drive down the street to window shop!," wrote another. Visitors should also stroll the cobblestone streets of Two Rodeo Drive (pictured). This outdoor shopping center features stores like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Tiffany & Co., amongst others. This is also a great location for flawless Instagram shots.
In addition, you can indulge in fine dining on Rodeo Drive. One lavish option is Gucci Osteria. Located within the Gucci store, the rooftop Italian eatery has a Michelin star and serves lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on Sundays. Prix fixe menus and a la carte items are offered. Interested? You can make a reservation online. Naturally, Rodeo Drive is a must-see if you're visiting Los Angeles. However, it's one of many remarkable locations to add to your LA itinerary.
Visit Rodeo Drive and other points of interest in Los Angeles with a guided bus tour
If you've never been to Los Angeles, you might be surprised to discover that the city is massive. Travelers who don't have a rental and are relying on public transportation or ride share apps might find that it can be challenging to explore the city. Nevertheless, there is a quick fix for this issue: booking a full-day bus tour of iconic sights in Los Angeles on Viator. And yes, this nearly eight-hour all-ages excursion offers attendees the chance to experience Rodeo Drive. However, other stops include the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Venice Beach Boardwalk, and Griffith Park, home to the Hollywood Sign and where visitors can discover rugged nature in the heart of Los Angeles.
For lunch, the tour takes attendees to The Original Farmers Market. This site features eateries like Fritzi Coop, which serves fried chicken dishes, Trejo's Tacos, the brainchild of actor and LA native Danny Trejo, and more. With a five-star rating and over 5,000 reviews, the tour features Viator's Badge of Excellence. "Really great tour if you want to get a [flavor] of Los Angeles but don't have much time to do it. The tour guide was very knowledgeable and we had a good amount of time at each of the key sights to look around," wrote an individual.
The tour conveniently offers to pick up guests from various hotels across Los Angeles and Anaheim in Orange County. Alternatively, guests are free to transport themselves to one of three meeting points in Hollywood, Santa Monica, or Anaheim. That said, one reviewer noted that Sunday is a great day to do this tour, as there is less traffic in LA. Likewise, consider booking in fall or spring to avoid the city's peak season.