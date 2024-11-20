California's Boulevard Of Fashion And Rising Stars Is World-Famous For Its Luxury Shops

Wealth, opulence, fashion, and celebrities; that's what Beverly Hills in Los Angeles is all about. Nowhere is this more apparent than the city's legendary Rodeo Drive. Spanning only two miles, this renowned palm tree lined street is an optimal destination for those who want to spot stars in Los Angeles. Search social media and you'll find that everyone from Oprah Winfrey to rising influencers have been captured here. But above all, Rodeo Drive is world-famous for its plethora of luxury shops.

Notable names include Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Prada, Gucci, and Dior, to name a few. Even if these retailers are out of your budget, exploring Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive is one of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles. "Absolutely beautiful and a fashion [lover's] dream," states a Tripadvisor review. "What a [sight] to see! It is such a memorable area of Beverly Hills. At minimum, drive down the street to window shop!," wrote another. Visitors should also stroll the cobblestone streets of Two Rodeo Drive (pictured). This outdoor shopping center features stores like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Tiffany & Co., amongst others. This is also a great location for flawless Instagram shots.

In addition, you can indulge in fine dining on Rodeo Drive. One lavish option is Gucci Osteria. Located within the Gucci store, the rooftop Italian eatery has a Michelin star and serves lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on Sundays. Prix fixe menus and a la carte items are offered. Interested? You can make a reservation online. Naturally, Rodeo Drive is a must-see if you're visiting Los Angeles. However, it's one of many remarkable locations to add to your LA itinerary.