One Of America's Oldest Cathedrals Is A One-Of-A-Kind Famous Work Of Art In Louisiana

As much a symbol of New Orleans as the beignet or a colorful bead necklace, St. Louis Cathedral is the centerpiece of the city's popular Jackson Square — which is on our list of the best things to do in New Orleans. Officially known as the Cathedral-Basilica of St. Louis, King of France, it is America's oldest continuously active Catholic cathedral. Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville included plans for the church when he founded New Orleans in 1718. The original church on this site burned with much of the city in the Great Fire of 1788, and the current one was consecrated in 1794 — although its architects might not recognize their work after so many renovations over the centuries.

Andrew Jackson visited St. Louis Cathedral multiple times in the 19th century, which is in the square that is now named after him. Look for the statue of this former U.S. President and Revolutionary War general on horseback in front of the cathedral. Two popes also visited the cathedral, Pope Paul VI in 1964 and Pope John Paul II in 1987. This architectural icon with three steeples is a work of art in itself, as are its 4,500-pipe organ, paintings, stained glass windows, and gilded altar. In the heart of the city and still a very active place of worship, it's open daily, and mass is celebrated twice on Sunday and once the rest of the week. Also of note, it is the burial site of 12 bishops and numerous early citizens.

