One Of America's Oldest Cathedrals Is A One-Of-A-Kind Famous Work Of Art In Louisiana
As much a symbol of New Orleans as the beignet or a colorful bead necklace, St. Louis Cathedral is the centerpiece of the city's popular Jackson Square — which is on our list of the best things to do in New Orleans. Officially known as the Cathedral-Basilica of St. Louis, King of France, it is America's oldest continuously active Catholic cathedral. Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville included plans for the church when he founded New Orleans in 1718. The original church on this site burned with much of the city in the Great Fire of 1788, and the current one was consecrated in 1794 — although its architects might not recognize their work after so many renovations over the centuries.
Andrew Jackson visited St. Louis Cathedral multiple times in the 19th century, which is in the square that is now named after him. Look for the statue of this former U.S. President and Revolutionary War general on horseback in front of the cathedral. Two popes also visited the cathedral, Pope Paul VI in 1964 and Pope John Paul II in 1987. This architectural icon with three steeples is a work of art in itself, as are its 4,500-pipe organ, paintings, stained glass windows, and gilded altar. In the heart of the city and still a very active place of worship, it's open daily, and mass is celebrated twice on Sunday and once the rest of the week. Also of note, it is the burial site of 12 bishops and numerous early citizens.
Hear the city's colorful stories on a French Quarter walking tour
St. Louis Cathedral and Jackson Square are located in one of the most unique neighborhoods in the world, the French Quarter. Laid out in a grid, the original streets of the Crescent City — so called because of the curve in the adjacent Mississippi River — evoke a time long gone with wrought iron balconies dripping with Mardi Gras beads, palm-filled courtyards with gurgling fountains, and world-famous restaurants, bars, and clubs. If music is your passion, after visiting New Orleans, head out on a scenic road trip that includes Memphis and showcases the South's best food and history.
New Orleans is the city with some of America's most fascinating history. Its past is full of colorful characters and intriguing events that you'll learn all about on Viator's French Quarter Historical Sights and Stories Walking Tour. This two-hour tour is so popular that there are three daily departures! Plus, it has more than 2,000 reviews that give it a solid five stars. Your engaging guide will tell you how the city ping-ponged from the French to the Spanish before Napoleon sold it to America in the Louisiana Purchase. On this walk, you'll hear tales of pirates and battles, fire and disease, slavery, voodoo, and the birth of jazz.
In addition to St. Louis Cathedral and Jackson Square, stops include the French Market and Royal Street — both packed with unique gifts — and a viewpoint over one of the world's most famous waterways, the Mississippi River. To explore it even more, take a Mississippi River cruise. Participation is capped at 12 so everyone can hear the narration of this walking tour, which one reviewer called "entertaining and educational" and "an absolute highlight" in an October 2024 review.