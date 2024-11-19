An Underrated Preserved Ghost Town In Nevada Offers A Historic Glimpse Into The Gold Rush Era

While Nevada boasts bustling destinations like Las Vegas and underrated cities with less chaotic gambling scenes like Reno, it also holds some of the country's best-preserved ghost towns. In fact, there are over 600 of them in Nevada, ranging from bustling tourist-trap destinations like Virginia City to quiet tumbleweed-blowing towns like the most photographed Nevada beauty of Rhyolite.

Tucked into the deserted region of Nevada 26 miles south of Tonopah, Goldfield is one of the Silver State's most beautifully conserved ghost towns. Strolling down its storied streets, you'll find a treasure trove of tourable restored buildings, sagebrush saloons, historic mines, and haunted hotspots. Visit Goldfield's lighter side by mining for souvenirs, admiring local art, and grabbing some grub at the town's lone diner.

If you dare to delve into the darker side, explore the paranormal lore of the infamous Goldfield Hotel and stay overnight at one of the town's (hopefully not haunted) inns. Whatever adventure you choose, you'll find a destination rich with gold rush history and mystery in Nevada's Goldfield.

