An Underrated Preserved Ghost Town In Nevada Offers A Historic Glimpse Into The Gold Rush Era
While Nevada boasts bustling destinations like Las Vegas and underrated cities with less chaotic gambling scenes like Reno, it also holds some of the country's best-preserved ghost towns. In fact, there are over 600 of them in Nevada, ranging from bustling tourist-trap destinations like Virginia City to quiet tumbleweed-blowing towns like the most photographed Nevada beauty of Rhyolite.
Tucked into the deserted region of Nevada 26 miles south of Tonopah, Goldfield is one of the Silver State's most beautifully conserved ghost towns. Strolling down its storied streets, you'll find a treasure trove of tourable restored buildings, sagebrush saloons, historic mines, and haunted hotspots. Visit Goldfield's lighter side by mining for souvenirs, admiring local art, and grabbing some grub at the town's lone diner.
If you dare to delve into the darker side, explore the paranormal lore of the infamous Goldfield Hotel and stay overnight at one of the town's (hopefully not haunted) inns. Whatever adventure you choose, you'll find a destination rich with gold rush history and mystery in Nevada's Goldfield.
Historic and haunted hotspots in Goldfield
In the early 1900s, Goldfield was swimming in gold. However, by 1910, the boomtown went bust, the population dwindled, and the town continued to lose its luster to flood, fire, and decay. Today, many of the town's historic buildings have been lovingly restored, offering a look back to its golden years. Step into the Historic Esmeralda County Courthouse, one of the few buildings to withstand the town's natural disasters that still operates as a courthouse to this day. Across the street, you'll find another surviving edifice, the Goldfield Historic Fire Station. You can also take a tour of the Goldfield Historic High School, which has undergone tireless restorations since 2018 to bring it back to life.
If you want to experience the ghost in the ghost town, brave a visit to the Goldfield Hotel. Deemed one of the most haunted places in Nevada, if not the world, the long-abandoned hotel has drawn in paranormal investigators like moths to a hellish flame. Alleged to be haunted by numerous spirits and demonic entities, one of its most famous afterlife residents is a woman named Elizabeth, a mistress of the hotel's former owner who was mercilessly chained to the radiator in room 109 after she became pregnant with his child. Reportedly, sounds of her tormented spirit have been heard echoing through the hotel. It's probably for the best that the place hasn't hosted living guests for years, but you can still book a private tour if you dare experience one of the scariest ghost tours in America.
Visit old-fashioned shops and saloons
If you'd rather walk among the living, you can explore the town's operating buildings. Find a goldmine of antiques and unique gifts at Hidden Treasure Trading Company or the Goldfield Gift Shop, which boasts an old-fashioned candy selection and a model train museum. If you're feeling hungry, head to the only eatery in town, the Dinky Diner, serving everything from classic American comfort dishes to Asian food favorites.
You can also wet your whistle at one of Goldfield's original sagebrush saloons. Opened in 1905, the oldest operating business in town is the Santa Fe Motel & Saloon. Belly up to the bar and order from "Nevada's Meanest Bartender" while admiring 100-year-old relics and mining claims. To hang your hat in town for the night, check in to the Santa Fe Motel next to the saloon or book a stay at the Goldfield Stop Inn. Take your pick from three cabins decorated with reclaimed antique furnishings and period-inspired pieces as you step back in time in a real-life ghost town.