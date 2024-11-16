Mississippi's Second Largest City Is A Chic Coastal Paradise Regarded As The 'Riviera Of The South'

When it comes to Gulf Coast states, Mississippi should be on your radar. Although the Magnolia State doesn't have as many tourist attractions as Florida or Louisiana, it's full of hidden gems, crowd-free beaches, and beautiful beachside towns. If you want to go to one of America's coolest small towns on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you can check out Bay St. Louis. If you want to gamble, you can head to Biloxi, a city called "Vegas of the South."

One of the best places to visit in Mississippi is the city of Gulfport. As the second-largest city in the state, Gulfport offers affordable ocean living with all the trappings of a modern, cosmopolitan metropolis. Houses in Gulfport average around $192,000, which is almost half of the national average of $360,000.

But you don't have to move to Gulfport to take advantage of this "Riviera of the South." Even a weekend getaway can allow you to experience delicious Gulf Coast seafood, world-class attractions, and white-sand beaches. Let's see what Gulfport has to offer.