Mississippi's Second Largest City Is A Chic Coastal Paradise Regarded As The 'Riviera Of The South'
When it comes to Gulf Coast states, Mississippi should be on your radar. Although the Magnolia State doesn't have as many tourist attractions as Florida or Louisiana, it's full of hidden gems, crowd-free beaches, and beautiful beachside towns. If you want to go to one of America's coolest small towns on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you can check out Bay St. Louis. If you want to gamble, you can head to Biloxi, a city called "Vegas of the South."
One of the best places to visit in Mississippi is the city of Gulfport. As the second-largest city in the state, Gulfport offers affordable ocean living with all the trappings of a modern, cosmopolitan metropolis. Houses in Gulfport average around $192,000, which is almost half of the national average of $360,000.
But you don't have to move to Gulfport to take advantage of this "Riviera of the South." Even a weekend getaway can allow you to experience delicious Gulf Coast seafood, world-class attractions, and white-sand beaches. Let's see what Gulfport has to offer.
Why Gulfport is considered the Riviera of the South
According to the dictionary, a "riviera" is a coastal region with a mild climate and is often visited as a resort area. As you wander through Gulfport (and Biloxi next door), this definition feels more accurate by the minute. Much of the term is served by the fact that the city is along the Gulf Coast, giving it balmy ocean breezes and a relaxing, charming atmosphere.
But what about the resorts of Gulfport? As you drive along W Beach Blvd, you'll see miles of sand and waves on one side and dozens of hotels and resorts on the other. From the Biloxi Resort Rentals on the east side to the Island View Casino Resort on the west, you can take your pick of world-class accommodations. Although these resorts are not as imposing or impressive as those along the white-sand beaches of Florida's Riviera, they offer pristine views and impeccable amenities.
Even the vibe of Gulfport enhances the riviera spirit. Although it's a large city, you still feel like you're in a somewhat small beach town. Because the area doesn't get too crowded (outside of the peak summer months), you don't have to fight for space on the water or at one of the many delicious seafood restaurants around. Plus, because Gulfport doesn't have massive skyscrapers and office buildings, it feels more spread out and relaxed.
What to do when visiting Gulfport, Mississippi
First of all, with miles of beaches at your disposal, one of the best things to do is drive down Beach Blvd and pull over wherever the sand and waves look the most inviting. Temperatures stay within 70 degrees all throughout the year, peaking in the high 90s during the summer. So, no matter when you visit, you can soak up the sun.
Dining is another popular pastime in Gulfport, and there are tons of excellent restaurants and cafes serving a wide selection of cuisines. If you're looking for seafood (and you should be), some top options include Felix's Restaurant and Oyster Bar, The Chimney's Restaurant, Shaggy's, and Steve's Marina Restaurant. All of these places are practically on the water, with stunning views and incredible menus.
Gulfport also has some fun attractions. If you're the gambling type, the Island View Casino Resort has been named one of the top 10 casinos in the country by Best Life Online. Biloxi is also close by, and it has numerous other casinos, including the Hard Rock and Palace Casino Resort. If you're bringing kids, the Mississippi Aquarium is a fantastic option, or you can check out the TrainTastic interactive railroad museum.