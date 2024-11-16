Wyoming's Tranquil Town Offers Slow-Paced Bliss With Trails, Ranches, And Historic Charm

While life in Ten Sleep certainly runs at a more relaxed pace than many other destinations, there's nothing boring about a trip to this delightful corner of Wyoming. The town itself is quaint and charming, with an old-timey vibe that makes wandering the streets a treat. The town's main street is a joyous parade of old-fashioned wood-paneled buildings. You can walk in the footsteps of cowpokes, pioneers, and rugged mountain men before picking up supplies in Dirty Sally's General Store. The Pioneer Museum is a great place to dive a little deeper into the history of the town and the surrounding area.

The main attractions of Ten Sleep lie beyond the borders of the town, in the folds and peaks of the Bighorn Mountains. This is a world full of extraordinary vistas and brilliant hiking trails. Tensleep Canyon is just ten minutes away from the center of town and boasts some of the best sport climbing in the country, with hundreds of routes and walls for almost every level. The Cloud Peak Wilderness is approximately 190,000 acres of truly magnificent backcountry, crisscrossed with fantastic trails, and offering the highest summits and last remaining glacier in the Bighorn Mountains.

Wyoming is one of the best 'cowboy-core' destinations in America, and Ten Sleep is at the heart of cowboy country, surrounded by working cattle ranches. There are loads of opportunities for camping or log cabin stays, trail rides, and even live rodeo shows. If you time your visit right you can even catch the 4th of July Parade and Rodeo, an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza.

