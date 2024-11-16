Wyoming's Tranquil Town Offers Slow-Paced Bliss With Trails, Ranches, And Historic Charm
Things feel bigger in Wyoming. Whether it's the geological wonders of Yellowstone, the huge clouds scudding across vast, wide-open skies, or the almost comically oversized landscape, the Cowboy State does nothing by halves. The only thing that is small about Wyoming is its population. It has the fewest people of any state in the U.S. This makes its enormous empty prairies and craggy mountains an amazing place for folks who want space to think and breathe, to slow down and relax.
At the edge of the Bighorn National Forest, nestled in the foothills of one of America's most picturesque mountain ranges, the tiny town of Ten Sleep is the perfect base camp to explore the Wyoming backcountry. It encapsulates almost everything that is wonderful about Wyoming — the gorgeous landscapes, outdoor adventures, fascinating (and at times dark) history, and rough-around-the-edges Wild West atmosphere.
Wild West ambiance and adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventure
While life in Ten Sleep certainly runs at a more relaxed pace than many other destinations, there's nothing boring about a trip to this delightful corner of Wyoming. The town itself is quaint and charming, with an old-timey vibe that makes wandering the streets a treat. The town's main street is a joyous parade of old-fashioned wood-paneled buildings. You can walk in the footsteps of cowpokes, pioneers, and rugged mountain men before picking up supplies in Dirty Sally's General Store. The Pioneer Museum is a great place to dive a little deeper into the history of the town and the surrounding area.
The main attractions of Ten Sleep lie beyond the borders of the town, in the folds and peaks of the Bighorn Mountains. This is a world full of extraordinary vistas and brilliant hiking trails. Tensleep Canyon is just ten minutes away from the center of town and boasts some of the best sport climbing in the country, with hundreds of routes and walls for almost every level. The Cloud Peak Wilderness is approximately 190,000 acres of truly magnificent backcountry, crisscrossed with fantastic trails, and offering the highest summits and last remaining glacier in the Bighorn Mountains.
Wyoming is one of the best 'cowboy-core' destinations in America, and Ten Sleep is at the heart of cowboy country, surrounded by working cattle ranches. There are loads of opportunities for camping or log cabin stays, trail rides, and even live rodeo shows. If you time your visit right you can even catch the 4th of July Parade and Rodeo, an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza.
Big beers and bigger steaks
A visit to Ten Sleep means a chance to experience one of the best craft breweries in Wyoming. Ten Sleep Brewing Company is a family-owned-and-operated micro-brewery situated in a beautiful wooden barn at the base of a bright red cliff. It is a visually arresting spot before you even get down to the tasting. The family happily gives visitors a tour of the brewery, before opening up the taps for a taste of tank-fresh brews made with hyper-local ingredients like Bryant honey. It is a rustic spot, with chickens pecking their way around the yard and cats snoozing on top of the tanks.
Great beer deserves a great meal alongside it, and as you might expect in the heart of cowboy country, Ten Sleep does beef as well as anywhere else in the country. The Ten Sleep Saloon and Steakhouse is an unapologetic carnivores' heaven, with huge steaks, juicy burgers, and succulent wings by the bucket. The Sleepy Coyote has a slightly more contemporary feel from the outside but serves up just as much flavor. Meat lovers can also visit the Lazy-T Ranch outside of town. This traditional family ranch has been raising cattle the same way since the 1940s. It is the ultimate place to buy premium beef to take home for a true taste of the American West.