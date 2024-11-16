South Carolina's Unique Barrier Island Offers An Upscale Getaway With Pristine Beaches And Spas

South Carolina is a state brimming with variety. From the historical wonders of Charleston to the seaside amusements of Myrtle Beach, the Palmetto State is not short on vacation options. If you are considering South Carolina for a seaside escape, even then, you're faced with a bounty of options. For example, do you want to spend your time somewhere casual and free-spirited, like the hidden haven of Folly Beach, or are you on the hunt for a luxurious getaway that blends white sandy beaches with an upscale lifestyle capped off by a lavish spa, 5-star dining, and a touch of shopping?

If the latter is more on your radar, 30 minutes outside of Charleston awaits Isle of Palms, a 25,000-year-old barrier island with amenities that fit well within a contemporary lifestyle. This destination embraces the resort lifestyle, offering a selection of inviting properties that line its striking coast. The perfect day at Isle of Palms doesn't just involve waking up and lounging at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. Without having to head into Charleston, you can build a rather robust itinerary of things to do, places to eat, and luxuries to enjoy, especially if you integrate nearby Mount Pleasant.

From its earliest days as a vacation spot, when the first ferries brought curious travelers across the Intracoastal Waterway, Isle of Palms has evolved into a retreat for travelers looking to leave behind the mundanity of life and get lost in the comforts of the resort lifestyle.

