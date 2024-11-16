South Carolina's Unique Barrier Island Offers An Upscale Getaway With Pristine Beaches And Spas
South Carolina is a state brimming with variety. From the historical wonders of Charleston to the seaside amusements of Myrtle Beach, the Palmetto State is not short on vacation options. If you are considering South Carolina for a seaside escape, even then, you're faced with a bounty of options. For example, do you want to spend your time somewhere casual and free-spirited, like the hidden haven of Folly Beach, or are you on the hunt for a luxurious getaway that blends white sandy beaches with an upscale lifestyle capped off by a lavish spa, 5-star dining, and a touch of shopping?
If the latter is more on your radar, 30 minutes outside of Charleston awaits Isle of Palms, a 25,000-year-old barrier island with amenities that fit well within a contemporary lifestyle. This destination embraces the resort lifestyle, offering a selection of inviting properties that line its striking coast. The perfect day at Isle of Palms doesn't just involve waking up and lounging at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. Without having to head into Charleston, you can build a rather robust itinerary of things to do, places to eat, and luxuries to enjoy, especially if you integrate nearby Mount Pleasant.
From its earliest days as a vacation spot, when the first ferries brought curious travelers across the Intracoastal Waterway, Isle of Palms has evolved into a retreat for travelers looking to leave behind the mundanity of life and get lost in the comforts of the resort lifestyle.
Luxuries and wellness await on Isle of Palms
It's understandable if you want to lounge on the golden shores of Isle of Palms every day, but you will be missing out on some of the barrier island's finer features. If you're staying at Wild Dunes Resort, you already have access to a collection of activities that could even make you cross a day at the beach off your calendar.
Outside of not wanting to leave the comfort of your luxurious bedding at the on-site Sweetgrass Inn hotel, Wild Dunes entices you from your room with decadent breakfast feasts and sensible starters at eateries like Coastal Provisions and Woody's Eatery. Thanks to Wild Dune's robust selection of casual and high-end establishments, you won't have to leave the property for your daily meals.
With fuel in your tank, you can explore Wild Dunes and make use of the nearby Links Golf Course, on-site tennis and pickleboard courts, or pamper yourself at the Spa at Sweetgrass. Wild Dunes isn't the only accommodation on Isle of Palms, nor is it the only spot where you can grab a bite or find something to do. The Palms Oceanfront Hotel and Seaside Inn will both keep you well-rested and close to local eateries like the Long Island Cafe, simple shopping at Island Surf Co., and some outdoor fun at Isle of Palms County Park. With a car, you can easily navigate the length of the island to see what treasures abound.
When should you visit Isle of Palms?
When you think of a beach vacation, chances are you're picturing sunny days, warm nights, and mornings that have a touch of an oceanic breeze. That's probably what everyone is picturing, which is why visiting during certain times of the year means dealing with crowds. For example, traveling in the dead of summer is a gamble. While the temperatures for June through August tend to top out in the low 90s, that's also the peak travel season, where tourism is near its heaviest, especially for summer destinations like the Isle of Palms.
Based on temperatures alone and factoring out June through August, May and September are the best times to book your Isle of Palms excursion. The end of May and beginning of September tend to hover around the mid-80s, and while humidity is present, it's moderate and shouldn't make being outside uncomfortable.
The Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce even recommends considering a winter visit. Unless you're part of the Polar Bear Club, you won't be swimming, as winter temperatures stay around a high of the low-60s. However, the Chamber of Commerce entices by confirming low tourism numbers, meaning you'll likely easily snag a table at your restaurant of choice, even on a weekend evening. Despite being winter, the sun is still shining bright and some eateries even host oyster roasts as a yearly tradition.