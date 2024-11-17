The Underrated And Rugged City That Lives Up To Its Bold Name As Central Oregon's 'Hub'

If you're planning a Pacific Northwest vacation, Oregon is home to some of the most incredible natural spaces and small towns in the region. While cities like Portland and Seattle get all the attention, there are some truly marvelous hidden treasures around the Beaver State. You can take a scenic drive along the coast to visit Oregon's best state park, or you can go to the Mount Hood National Forest to bathe in hot spring tubs.

But another great option is Central Oregon — an untouched paradise. Vastly different from the Willamette Valley and the Oregon coast, the middle of the state calls to mind the Wild West. It's there that you'll find the small town of Redmond. Redmond is known as "The Hub" of the area, and it's easy to see why. Although the town is relatively small, it has some of the best restaurants and amenities, and it's close to incredible natural wonders.

Sitting just north of Bend at the intersection of Highway 126 and 97, Redmond may not look like much on the map, but once you're here, you'll wonder why it took so long to discover it. From antique shopping to nature hikes to craft breweries, here's what you can expect.

