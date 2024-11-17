The Underrated And Rugged City That Lives Up To Its Bold Name As Central Oregon's 'Hub'
If you're planning a Pacific Northwest vacation, Oregon is home to some of the most incredible natural spaces and small towns in the region. While cities like Portland and Seattle get all the attention, there are some truly marvelous hidden treasures around the Beaver State. You can take a scenic drive along the coast to visit Oregon's best state park, or you can go to the Mount Hood National Forest to bathe in hot spring tubs.
But another great option is Central Oregon — an untouched paradise. Vastly different from the Willamette Valley and the Oregon coast, the middle of the state calls to mind the Wild West. It's there that you'll find the small town of Redmond. Redmond is known as "The Hub" of the area, and it's easy to see why. Although the town is relatively small, it has some of the best restaurants and amenities, and it's close to incredible natural wonders.
Sitting just north of Bend at the intersection of Highway 126 and 97, Redmond may not look like much on the map, but once you're here, you'll wonder why it took so long to discover it. From antique shopping to nature hikes to craft breweries, here's what you can expect.
A brief introduction to Redmond, Central Oregon's hub
These days, Redmond is not so much of a hub as it is a place to experience the natural beauty of Central Oregon. Bend to the south is much larger and more popular for tourists, but there was a time when Redmond was a big deal. It was the turn of the 20th century, and what made the town so special was its location on the railroad line, which arrived in grand fashion in 1911.
But Redmond's story started a little earlier. In 1904, a couple named Frank and Josephine Redmond, a pair of schoolteachers, settled on the site of a projected canal and railroad station. These were two of the first full-time residents of the town, which is a big reason why it became their namesake when it was incorporated in 1910.
By the 1920s, roads and bridges connected Redmond with the rest of Oregon and Northern California, further cementing its hub status. It was also during this time when the Redmond Airport was first constructed. When the city was first incorporated, it only had 216 residents. By 1930, it had over 1,000. Today, Redmond's population is over 38,000.
What to do when visiting Redmond and Central Oregon
No matter how you get to Redmond, there are several options for what kind of vacation you can have while you're there. First and foremost, you can take in as many natural sites as possible. If you're into hiking, rock climbing, and exploring, there are numerous parks and green spaces in the area. You can check out the Redmond Caves, which are right next to the airport. Reach other destinations by car, including Smith Rock State Park just 15 minutes north or Mount Bachelor about 50 minutes to the southwest.
If you're not much of an outdoor enthusiast, that's okay. You can use Redmond as your base of operation to explore other Central Oregon cities, like the bustling urban metropolis of Bend or the quiet, artsy town of Sisters.
Finally, as with many Oregon cities, Redmond is home to some incredible craft breweries and restaurants. Best of all, they're mostly clustered together, so you can create something of a Redmond pub crawl if you want to sample different locally brewed beers and handcrafted pub food. Some highlights include Bangers and Brews, General Duffy's Waterhole, Blacksmith Public House, and Wild Ride Brewing.