The 'World's Largest Titanic Museum' Is A Giant, Immersive Attraction In Missouri

While a first-class ticket on the Titanic in 1912 would cost around $4,000 in today's dollars, you can book your ticket for the Titanic Museum on Viator for just $40. Upon arrival, you'll be given a replica of the original boarding pass bearing the name of a real-life passenger on the ship. You can travel at your own pace, as the tour is self-guided with audio headsets (English or Spanish) and period-dressed docents to assist you if needed. Step back into the Edwardian Era as you wander through recreations of the luxury liner's cabins, hallways, and first-class parlors. There are also interactive portions of the exhibit that allow you to feel the temperature of the Atlantic Ocean on that ill-fated night (28 degrees Fahrenheit!) and balance on wooden decks sloped at the same angle as the sinking ship.

Advertisement

From our personal experience, the artifact rooms are particularly moving, featuring items valued at over 4.5 million dollars recovered from the wreck site on display. Hear the haunting echoes of long-lost passengers as you read placards detailing their tragic stories and view glass cases filled with lightly-cracked china and water-weathered jewelry. While no personal photography is permitted outside of the Grand Staircase, you can stop at a number of photo stations with Titanic-themed backdrops and buy a souvenir photo at the end of the tour if you wish. Also, be sure to look for the passenger's name on your boarding pass on the Memorial Wall to see if you survived the journey. Regardless of your fate, you'll have much to explore at the world's largest Titanic Museum.

Advertisement