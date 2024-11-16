The Amazon's Only All-Inclusive Treehouse Lodge Lets You Sleep High In A Gorgeous Jungle Canopy

Whether you came to the Amazon rainforest looking for the best Amazon River cruise for your travel style or aspiring to avoid the dangerous animals you wouldn't want to see in the rainforest, the best way to get into the spirit of the jungle is to make like a monkey and sleep in a tree. The Treehouse Lodge, located south of Iquitos, Peru, on a tributary of the Amazon River called the Yarapa River, is a network of 12 tree houses connected by wood bridges with foot and hand cables, nestled anywhere from 35 to 75 feet above the ground. It's the kind of thing that should surely be on your ultimate bucket list for a vacation to South America, or at least an adventure vacation to the Amazon.

TripAdvisor's travelers have given the lodge a 2024 Travelers' Choice Award, scoring their experiences between 4.5 to 4.9 on everything from location to food (three daily meals are included, even if you're away from the lodge at meal times) to sleep quality. Each treehouse has its own river or forest view and is enclosed by a mesh mosquito net; an additional net can be placed around each bed. The largest treehouse, Casa Grande, can accommodate up to five people. Below, we'll look at reviewer tips, some frequent questions, and what you can expect from the entire experience.