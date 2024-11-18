Glamp It Up In This Outdoor Rooftop Hotel Suite In The Heart Of Beverly Hills
Step into a world where opulence meets adventure at the Beverly Wilshire, a storied icon of luxury in the heart of Beverly Hills. This five-star Four Seasons Hotel is famed for its lavish interiors, gilded accents, and a guest list that sparkles with A-listers and world travelers alike. The hotel's dedication to extravagance is taken to a new level in the Veranda Suite, an exclusive glamping experience that marries indoor elegance with open-air allure. Here, guests can revel in sweeping views of the famed Rodeo Drive, with its gleaming designer boutiques and enchanting city lights — a setting forever immortalized in the classic film "Pretty Woman."
Since its founding in 1928, the Beverly Wilshire has stood as a beacon of old Hollywood glamor, welcoming A-list celebrities, diplomats, and world travelers to its luxurious halls. With 395 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, a five-star spa, curated exclusive experiences, and remarkable dining options, this historic hotel encapsulates a world of indulgence. For those seeking a truly unique experience, the Veranda Suite's glamping retreat offers an unforgettable way to immerse oneself in this grandeur, blending classic sophistication with an adventurous twist high above the city. While you're here, check out other celebrity hotspots around Los Angeles to add an extra layer of star-studded excitement to your visit.
A rooftop glamping retreat
The Veranda Suite spans 750 square feet of pure luxury. Accessible by a wrought-iron and marble staircase to its own private entrance on the 8th floor, the suite features a master bedroom with a king-size bed, a cozy living area, and a lavish bathroom with a light-up vanity station. But the suite's true marvel is its 2,140-square-foot terrace. What looks like just another room opens up to an expansive rooftop space with an outdoor dining area, private seating, and heaters surrounding a fire pit. At the far end of the terrace, a glamping tent awaits, featuring a queen-sized bed, fur rug, vintage nightstands, and a chandelier that adds an extra touch of opulence. From this vantage point, guests can enjoy close-up views of Rodeo Drive and the mesmerizing Los Angeles skyline, particularly breathtaking during the golden hour.
Luxury here isn't confined to the suite. Guests can treat themselves to the hotel's five-star spa, which offers everything from facials and massages to signature services like the Red Light Therapy Bed Experience, Beverly Hills Journey, and California Radiance.
The Beverly Wilshire curates exclusive experiences tailored just for hotel guests. Options range from private tours of LA's hotspots, to VIP experiences inspired by "Pretty Woman." Guests can enjoy two nights in a specialty suite, a behind-the-scenes tour of Rodeo Drive's fashion houses with a personal stylist, a couple's massage, and dinner at THE Blvd. Additional experiences include private helicopter tours, personal shopping experiences, photo shoots with celebrity photographer Art Streiber, and even a chance to star in a short film through a collaboration with Supergiant Studios. If you're looking for some exciting free things to do in Los Angeles, we've also got you covered with plenty of local attractions and hidden gems nearby.
Dining at the Beverly Wilshire
Dining is an elevated experience at the Beverly Wilshire, with several renowned options. THE Blvd is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, known for its California-inspired cuisine and chic indoor-outdoor ambiance. Guests can also dine at CUT, the Michelin-recommended steakhouse by Wolfgang Puck, or enjoy light bites and cocktails at CUT Lounge and the Pool Bar & Cafe — perfect for California's mild climate. For those looking to explore beyond the hotel, check out some of the best local restaurants in Los Angeles for an unforgettable taste of the city's vibrant culinary scene.
For those looking to enhance their culinary journey, the hotel offers private wine tasting classes, romantic private dinners on THE Blvd patio, and private macaron-making classes. Every moment of your stay is crafted to ensure an exciting, dynamic experience. A visit to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel promises a luxurious escape that is as memorable as it is exclusive.