Glamp It Up In This Outdoor Rooftop Hotel Suite In The Heart Of Beverly Hills

The Veranda Suite spans 750 square feet of pure luxury. Accessible by a wrought-iron and marble staircase to its own private entrance on the 8th floor, the suite features a master bedroom with a king-size bed, a cozy living area, and a lavish bathroom with a light-up vanity station. But the suite's true marvel is its 2,140-square-foot terrace. What looks like just another room opens up to an expansive rooftop space with an outdoor dining area, private seating, and heaters surrounding a fire pit. At the far end of the terrace, a glamping tent awaits, featuring a queen-sized bed, fur rug, vintage nightstands, and a chandelier that adds an extra touch of opulence. From this vantage point, guests can enjoy close-up views of Rodeo Drive and the mesmerizing Los Angeles skyline, particularly breathtaking during the golden hour.

Advertisement

Luxury here isn't confined to the suite. Guests can treat themselves to the hotel's five-star spa, which offers everything from facials and massages to signature services like the Red Light Therapy Bed Experience, Beverly Hills Journey, and California Radiance.

The Beverly Wilshire curates exclusive experiences tailored just for hotel guests. Options range from private tours of LA's hotspots, to VIP experiences inspired by "Pretty Woman." Guests can enjoy two nights in a specialty suite, a behind-the-scenes tour of Rodeo Drive's fashion houses with a personal stylist, a couple's massage, and dinner at THE Blvd. Additional experiences include private helicopter tours, personal shopping experiences, photo shoots with celebrity photographer Art Streiber, and even a chance to star in a short film through a collaboration with Supergiant Studios. If you're looking for some exciting free things to do in Los Angeles, we've also got you covered with plenty of local attractions and hidden gems nearby.

Advertisement