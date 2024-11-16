A Secret New Hampshire Town With Urban Forests, Lakes, And Parks Is A Winter Hiking Wonderland
If you're a cold-weather lover looking for a romantic winter getaway, places like London, New York, or Switzerland may be the first to come to mind. While Pelham, New Hampshire, might not be widely popular, it's a hidden gem for winter lovers seeking outdoor adventures. The town is particularly ideal for travelers interested in hiking, as Pelham's quiet charm and natural beauty turns into a wonderland for travelers looking for snowy trails. In Pelham, visitors can explore 22 miles of hiking trails through various conservation areas. In fact, the town's Forestry Committee even runs a Pelham Hike Challenge, which rewards hikers who complete all the trails with a nifty embroidered patch to commemorate the ground they covered.
On the trails around Pelham, there's a little something for everyone, from casual walkers to experienced hikers. The trails at Gumpas Pond Conservation Area offer stunning scenes of snow-blanketed woods, still lake waters, and plenty of chances to spot wildlife around the beaver ponds. Birdwatchers may be particularly interested in a wooded winter walk through the Merriam Farm Conservation Area, which is also home to a 15-acre open field that attracts many feathered visitors.
Discover more winter adventures in Pelham's scenic spots
Once you've hiked to your heart's content throughout Pelham's wintry scenery, there are plenty of other activities to check out during your stay. Some of the marked trails have areas where snowmobiling is permitted. Travelers can also traverse through nature via snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. Favorite local nature spots include places like Gumpas Pond and Little Island Pond for fishing — anglers can catch everything from smallmouth bass to yellow perch in the waters.
For travelers ready to get into the holiday spirit, Pelham hosts the Southern New Hampshire Festival of Trees in the wintertime, where local residents and businesses show off decorated trees and wreaths that are given away to raffle winners at the end of the event. It is free for kids under 12, and there's plenty of live entertainment, holiday food, and even visits from Santa Claus throughout the festival. From Pelham, you can also head to a magical hidden gem of the holiday season, the family-owned Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire.
Planning your visit to Pelham
New Hampshire is ranked as one of the safest states in America, according to U.S. News, so probably your biggest concern during your visit will be ensuring you're prepared for the weather. For those planning a winter trip to Pelham, it's recommended to dress in layers and bring waterproof shoes (like these Timberland waterproof hiking boots) to stay comfortable on the snowy trails. Maps are also available for download from the Forestry Committee's website so you can better plan your routes. Because Pelham is a small town with fewer amenities, it's a good idea to come stockpiled with essentials like snacks and water before you set out.
After a day outdoors, warm up with a visit to one of Pelham's small businesses. Beaver Valley Farm is the town's country store and a great place to pick up locally-made treats and goods, like local coffees, jams, pizza sauce, and more. Visitors can also catch a movie and a meal at Chunky Cinema, where the seats are leather recliners made from Lincoln Town Cars. For more dining options, head to Nashua, about 10 miles away from the town. Pelham's inviting small-town atmosphere, beautiful landscapes, and well-maintained hiking trails and conservation areas make it a perfect winter escape in New England.