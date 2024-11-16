A Secret New Hampshire Town With Urban Forests, Lakes, And Parks Is A Winter Hiking Wonderland

If you're a cold-weather lover looking for a romantic winter getaway, places like London, New York, or Switzerland may be the first to come to mind. While Pelham, New Hampshire, might not be widely popular, it's a hidden gem for winter lovers seeking outdoor adventures. The town is particularly ideal for travelers interested in hiking, as Pelham's quiet charm and natural beauty turns into a wonderland for travelers looking for snowy trails. In Pelham, visitors can explore 22 miles of hiking trails through various conservation areas. In fact, the town's Forestry Committee even runs a Pelham Hike Challenge, which rewards hikers who complete all the trails with a nifty embroidered patch to commemorate the ground they covered.

On the trails around Pelham, there's a little something for everyone, from casual walkers to experienced hikers. The trails at Gumpas Pond Conservation Area offer stunning scenes of snow-blanketed woods, still lake waters, and plenty of chances to spot wildlife around the beaver ponds. Birdwatchers may be particularly interested in a wooded winter walk through the Merriam Farm Conservation Area, which is also home to a 15-acre open field that attracts many feathered visitors.