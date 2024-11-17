America's Oldest Residential Street Is A Breathtaking Philly Gem Transporting You Back In Time

If you're looking to explore this treasure as well as some of Philadelphia's other significant sites, Viator's Philadelphia Old City Historic Walking Tour offers everything you need. This guided experience allows you to delve into the rich history of Philadelphia's Old City, including a stop at Elfreth's Alley. The tour provides fascinating insights into the city's colonial past and the important role it played in American history.

Advertisement

Philadelphia takes the crown for being the most walkable city in America, and you'll explore many of the city's most historic landmarks during this 90-minute tour. With over 1,500 excellent reviews, you'll be in safe hands with knowledgeable guides who will lead you through the streets of the Old City, sharing stories about the Founding Fathers, the American Revolution, and the birth of the nation. In addition to strolling down Elfreth's Alley, the tour includes visits to eight other places, like Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, providing a comprehensive overview of Philadelphia's historical importance.

For the best experience, consider booking this tour early in your Philadelphia visit, as it offers an excellent orientation to the city's layout and history. After the tour, you can revisit Elfreth's Alley at your leisure to spend more time exploring its charming cobblestone street and admiring its houses armed with historical context and fun facts. You can also walk down Philly's South Street, a melting pot of cultures featuring a diverse selection of food and shops.

Advertisement