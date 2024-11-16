The Underrated Washington Cross-Country Ski Area That's A Family-Friendly Winter Wonderland

One of the things that makes the Methow Valley so great is its relative inaccessibility. Situated on the eastern flank of the rugged and impenetrable North Cascades, it's largely cut off from the more populous western side of the state. Despite the work you have to put in to get there, it's well worth the effort for anyone wishing to lose themselves in a slice of wintry heaven.

The Methow Community Trail is made up of three sections that pass through a combination of public and private land where permission has been secured from the owners. The landscape ranges from open, flat land to glacial valleys, deep woods, pastures, and even rocky mountaintops. Mazama Trails goes through the flattest part of the valley, while Sun Mountain Trails is known for its variety of terrain with intermediate-level routes. The Rendezvous system is the most remote and challenging area of the valley, and you can stay overnight in one of the area's famous huts. The 20-mile-long Methow Community Trail acts as the main highway, connecting the communities of Manazana, Winthrop, and the Sun Mountain Lodge.

While Nordic skiing is the favorite winter pastime at Methow Trails, there are also paths open for fat biking. Dogs are also welcome on many trails, though they, like everyone else, must have a pass. These are available online or in person at their office in Winthrop.