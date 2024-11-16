The Underrated Washington Cross-Country Ski Area That's A Family-Friendly Winter Wonderland
When it comes to outdoor pursuits, it's hard to compete with the Methow Valley. As a mesmerizing stop on the Cascade Loop road trip (which is surrounded by orchards, vineyards, and one of the world's prettiest lakes), this scenic area in north-central Washington state is one of the region's premier natural playgrounds. In the summer, visitors flock to Methow Valley for hiking, trail running, rock climbing, horseback riding, mountain biking, fly-fishing, and more, but it's not until the thermometer drops that the valley reveals its true splendors.
Boasting over 136 miles of groomed paths, Methow Trails is one of the largest cross-country ski areas North America. Founded in 1977, the trail system offers lodge-to-lodge (or bakery-to-bakery) skiing, with free access for children under 17 and seniors 75 and older. This makes Methow Trails an ideal destination for anyone interested in Nordic skiing, from experts to absolute novices. The Methow Valley is also home to several quaint towns offering great food, warm beds, and oodles of Old West charm. These are ideal bases for local winter exploration, making it possible to ski by day and enjoy delicious, modern comforts at night.
Glide through a pristine snowy paradise on the Methow Trails
One of the things that makes the Methow Valley so great is its relative inaccessibility. Situated on the eastern flank of the rugged and impenetrable North Cascades, it's largely cut off from the more populous western side of the state. Despite the work you have to put in to get there, it's well worth the effort for anyone wishing to lose themselves in a slice of wintry heaven.
The Methow Community Trail is made up of three sections that pass through a combination of public and private land where permission has been secured from the owners. The landscape ranges from open, flat land to glacial valleys, deep woods, pastures, and even rocky mountaintops. Mazama Trails goes through the flattest part of the valley, while Sun Mountain Trails is known for its variety of terrain with intermediate-level routes. The Rendezvous system is the most remote and challenging area of the valley, and you can stay overnight in one of the area's famous huts. The 20-mile-long Methow Community Trail acts as the main highway, connecting the communities of Manazana, Winthrop, and the Sun Mountain Lodge.
While Nordic skiing is the favorite winter pastime at Methow Trails, there are also paths open for fat biking. Dogs are also welcome on many trails, though they, like everyone else, must have a pass. These are available online or in person at their office in Winthrop.
Ski amenities and towns around the Methow Valley
The cross-country skiing paths at Methow Trails are maintained by a team of groomers who head out each night to keep the trails in tip-top shape. However, certain paths will be better for skiing than others, so for the best local information, talk to one of the local outdoor shop owners or download the Groom and Zoom app, which will keep you up-to-date on current conditions. Several outfitters in the area also rent Nordic skiing gear, including Winthrop Mountain Sports, Cascade Outdoor Store, and Goat's Beard Mountain Supplies. For beginners keen to take lessons, Methow Valley Ski School and Rentals and Sun Mountain Ski School offer classes and will have you hitting the slopes in no time.
While Washington has some cool mountain towns (including the charming Leavenworth that feels like a German mountain town), the little burgs of the Methow Valley are not to be missed. Winthrop is famous for its old-school cowboy charm and outdoor skating rink, while the beautiful Mazama sits at the rugged northern end of the valley. You can stock up on supplies at Twisp, which is also just down the road from Loup Loup Ski Bowl, a destination for those looking for speedier winter sports thrills.
For accommodations, the iconic Sun Mountain Lodge offers luxury in classic American chalet surroundings, while the comfortable Methow River Lodge and Cabins sits right on the riverbank and is within walking (and skiing) distance of downtown Winthrop. If it's even more isolation in the North Cascades you're after, surround yourself in pure mountain bliss at the wildly underrated Stehekin Valley.