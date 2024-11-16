See Across 4 States At A Lookout Tower In North Carolina With Breathtaking Views And Foliage

When spending time in North Carolina near the Great Smoky Mountains, it is worth it to make the drive down to Wayah Bald to take in the sweeping views of the area and the Appalachian Mountains, one of the oldest mountain ranges on Earth. According to reviewers on Tripadvisor, this location is "off the beaten path" and perfect "if you are a nature lover and hate the crowds." However, despite being reachable by car, getting to this lookout is not the easiest drive. A few visitors on Google Reviews warned that while the view was incredible, the last portion of the drive on the gravel forest road can be a bit wiggy and, as one reviewer put it, the road is "fine in good weather, but I wouldn't try it in snow [or] ice."

But, once you make it to the parking lot at the top, there is only a two to three minute walk on a paved road to get to the lookout tower. Standing at three stories tall, the tower gets up and above any surrounding trees for uninhibited views. If you do want to do some hiking in the area, you can easily catch a few trails from the parking lot including the Appalachian Trail. Or you can check out the nearby the Rufus Morgan Falls Trail, which is a one-mile loop trail that includes a beautiful waterfall.

The best time to visit the Wayah Bald Lookout Tower is in the late spring or autumn. Spring offers views of green mountains dotted with wildflowers, rhododendrons, and azaleas while fall offers breathtaking bursts of red foliage. While the tower is open year round, the access road is typically closed from January 1 to April 1.

