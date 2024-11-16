Greek Ruins And Breathtaking Coastal Cliffs Line This Road Trip Along The Turkish Black Sea
Visions of the Turkish coast often bring to mind an azure Mediterranean and beach resort town like Bodrum, a glamorous seaside haven named Turkey's Mykonos. However, the Black Sea coastline is an underrated area of the country, complete with staggering green cliffs that plunge into the dazzling waters and verdant mountain highlands populated by sheep and cascading waterfalls. The Black Sea region is located in northern Turkey, its coast spanning more than 600 miles from Rize in the east to Zonguldak in the west. While relatively unknown to travelers, this region comprises almost one-fifth of the country's total area.
This destination is marked by a rich history, from the 1600-year-old Sumela Monastery, harrowingly set into the cliffside near Trabzon, to the 5th-century ruins on Giresun Island, the mythical home of the Amazon warriors. While driving the 600-plus miles of spectacular coastline would be epic, opt for a shorter road trip between the seaside town of Giresun and Ordu for a taste of Karadeniz. Discover Greek ruins, sweeping cliffside scenery, waterfalls, and lush mountain highlands along Turkey's Black Sea coastline on your road trip between Giresun and Ordu.
Greek ruins, islands, and waterfalls in Giresun
The first stop during your road trip along the Turkish Black Sea is Giresun. This under-the-radar coastal city is steeped in staggering cliffside views and delicious food — it's the hazelnut capital of the world after all. After treating yourself to hazelnut baklava or findik ezmeli sütlü kadayıf, a traditional hazelnut paste dessert, venture up the hillside to the city's most important historical site: Giresun Castle. Though little of this 2nd-century B.C. castle remains apart from the fortified walls, it's the perfect spot for picnicking while enjoying the panoramic views of Giresun and the glittering Black Sea.
Lovers of Greek mythology should catch a boat out to Giresun Island. Approximately one mile off the coast, this island was the fabled home of the Amazon warriors and, according to legend, Hercules set foot on its shores during the Argonauts' quest for the Golden Fleece. During your visit, explore the ruins of ancient temples, fortified walls and watchtowers, and the magical Hamza Stone, a large, dark boulder associated with Cybele, the goddess of fertility. For more archaeological artifacts, check out the Giresun Museum, which boasts an impressive collection spanning from the Bronze Age to the Ottoman period, with everything from ceramic Greek amphorae to sarcophagi.
To experience more of the area's stunning nature, head inland to Kuzalan Falls. Less than 30 miles from Giresun, these cascading falls empty into a Tiffany-blue lake, begging to be photographed. Not far away are the Kuzalan travertines, mineral-rich thermal pools on the hillside with striking opaque turquoise waters. These terraced hot springs are a mini version of the infamous Pamukkale, a breathtaking ancient Turkish wellness destination.
Cable cars and mountain highlands in Ordu
Less than one hour west of Giresun is enchanting Ordu, the next stop on this road trip, where sloping verdant cliffs fade into the azure sea. For the best views of the Black Sea, check out Ordu's number one attraction: The Boztepe Cable Car. This 7-minute ride transports visitors 1.4-miles from sea level to the top of Bozetepe, approximately 1,600-feet up. During your ride, savor the panoramic views over the legion of red-tile roofs with the Black Sea looming in the background. Later, check out the city's history at the Paşaoğlu Mansion and Ethnography Museum, set in a stunning 19th-century building in the city center. The first floor is an ethnographic exhibit of clothing, weapons, and jewelry, while the second floor is a recreation of the sumptuous 19th-century living quarters once housed inside the mansion.
In addition to sweeping seaside landscapes, no visit to this region of Turkey would be complete without venturing inland to the lush Perşembe Yaylası (Persembe Plateau), around 65 miles from Ordu. At nearly 5,000-feet in elevation, this verdant plateau is characterized by snaking rivers that section the green landscape and flocks of white sheep dotting the hillsides. Spend the night in a mountain cabin overlooking the lake, hike to the Çiseli waterfall, or sample local cuisine at the area's oldest restaurant, Koçkaya Izgara. Visitors like the lamb kofta ( kebab) and buffalo yogurt with honey.
Following your epic road trip along the Black Sea, keep your incredible vacation going and head to the neighboring country of Georgia, one of Europe's most scenic and underrated wine regions.