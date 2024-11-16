Greek Ruins And Breathtaking Coastal Cliffs Line This Road Trip Along The Turkish Black Sea

The first stop during your road trip along the Turkish Black Sea is Giresun. This under-the-radar coastal city is steeped in staggering cliffside views and delicious food — it's the hazelnut capital of the world after all. After treating yourself to hazelnut baklava or findik ezmeli sütlü kadayıf, a traditional hazelnut paste dessert, venture up the hillside to the city's most important historical site: Giresun Castle. Though little of this 2nd-century B.C. castle remains apart from the fortified walls, it's the perfect spot for picnicking while enjoying the panoramic views of Giresun and the glittering Black Sea.

Lovers of Greek mythology should catch a boat out to Giresun Island. Approximately one mile off the coast, this island was the fabled home of the Amazon warriors and, according to legend, Hercules set foot on its shores during the Argonauts' quest for the Golden Fleece. During your visit, explore the ruins of ancient temples, fortified walls and watchtowers, and the magical Hamza Stone, a large, dark boulder associated with Cybele, the goddess of fertility. For more archaeological artifacts, check out the Giresun Museum, which boasts an impressive collection spanning from the Bronze Age to the Ottoman period, with everything from ceramic Greek amphorae to sarcophagi.

To experience more of the area's stunning nature, head inland to Kuzalan Falls. Less than 30 miles from Giresun, these cascading falls empty into a Tiffany-blue lake, begging to be photographed. Not far away are the Kuzalan travertines, mineral-rich thermal pools on the hillside with striking opaque turquoise waters. These terraced hot springs are a mini version of the infamous Pamukkale, a breathtaking ancient Turkish wellness destination.

