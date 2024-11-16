The Iconic Historic Landmark In San Diego Was Voted One Of America's Best Hotels In 2024
There are so many reasons to love San Diego. This stunning city by the sea is chock-full of gems for every type of traveler. For starters, it's home to the most photographed beach and the oldest city in the state, as well as one of the best Little Italys in America. It's also home to Esquire's "2024 New Hotel of the Year."
Nestled in the trendy North Park neighborhood of San Diego, the Lafayette Hotel blends Golden Age opulence with loads of contemporary charm. Originally built in 1946 as a Hollywood escape, what was once a sought-after destination for celebrity guests such as Bob Hope, Ava Gardner, and Katharine Hepburn is now one of the hottest spots in town to eat, drink, play, and stay. It underwent a $31 million renovation between 2022 and 2023 by Consortium Holdings hospitality group (the creators of some of the buzziest haunts in the city) before reopening in Summer 2023. The stunning hotel still maintains its Art Deco architecture and retro ambiance, making it an absolute must-visit for anyone in San Diego. Boasting 6 bars & restaurants (including a 24-hour diner, jazz club, and bowling alley), the Lafayette Hotel is a hip, Gatsby-esque playground for adults — and a one-of-a-kind experience you absolutely need to add to your list.
Inside the Lafayette Hotel's many bars & restaurants
The masterful blend of heritage, luxury, and modern amenities undoubtedly earned Lafayette Hotel its accolade as the best new hotel of the year, but in all honestly, it's the abundance of venues and activities that keep us coming back. Upon entrance, you'll be greeted with the lush velvet chairs and Hollywood regency-era chandeliers that adorn the Lobby Bar, which is where the party usually begins. Through there you'll find the pool deck, with checkerboard floors and striped umbrellas that give off the drinking-Aperol-in-the-Almalfi vibe. If you're feeling more than a little peckish, head on over to Quixote, the Oaxacan-inspired mezcaleria, or grab a late-night snack at Beginners Diner for a healthy take on classics like patty melts and pancakes.
If you're looking for even more entertainment, The Gutter offers a vintage-inspired bowling alley, skeeball, basketball, and shuffleboard — and a killer cocktail menu — but Lou Lou's Jungle Room is the real belle of the ball. Although recently renovated, the glitzy jazz club features its original bandshell (which is stunning, by the way) and a robust schedule of live music performances Thursday through Saturday evenings. Inside the rooms, you'll find a fully-stocked midcentury-style mini bar, maximalist mixed prints, and Diptique toiletries. Every inch of the hotel was meticulously crafted to create an unforgettable getaway. With more on the horizon (Le Horse, a French restaurant, and a Turkish-inspired spa are still currently in the works), the Lafayette Hotel is completely redefining what it means to escape in style.