The Iconic Historic Landmark In San Diego Was Voted One Of America's Best Hotels In 2024

There are so many reasons to love San Diego. This stunning city by the sea is chock-full of gems for every type of traveler. For starters, it's home to the most photographed beach and the oldest city in the state, as well as one of the best Little Italys in America. It's also home to Esquire's "2024 New Hotel of the Year."

Nestled in the trendy North Park neighborhood of San Diego, the Lafayette Hotel blends Golden Age opulence with loads of contemporary charm. Originally built in 1946 as a Hollywood escape, what was once a sought-after destination for celebrity guests such as Bob Hope, Ava Gardner, and Katharine Hepburn is now one of the hottest spots in town to eat, drink, play, and stay. It underwent a $31 million renovation between 2022 and 2023 by Consortium Holdings hospitality group (the creators of some of the buzziest haunts in the city) before reopening in Summer 2023. The stunning hotel still maintains its Art Deco architecture and retro ambiance, making it an absolute must-visit for anyone in San Diego. Boasting 6 bars & restaurants (including a 24-hour diner, jazz club, and bowling alley), the Lafayette Hotel is a hip, Gatsby-esque playground for adults — and a one-of-a-kind experience you absolutely need to add to your list.

