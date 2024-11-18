Situated Between Zurich & Liechtenstein Is A Scenic Valley With Over 200 Caves And A Lake
Between its charming towns and cities, snow-capped peaks, and shimmering alpine lakes, the beauty of Switzerland knows no bounds. Nestled between Zurich, a picturesque city that boasts the world's cleanest air, and the teeny-tiny, quaint country of Liechtenstein, you'll find one of the most picture-perfect destinations in the Alps: the Wägital Valley. Located in the Innerthal region of Canton Schwyz, this area is incredibly picturesque, with dramatic peaks that are popular among hikers and rock climbers, a network of caves tucked within the mountains, and, most famously, an idyllic reservoir lake called Wägitalersee.
It may surprise you to learn that Wägitalersee is not a natural part of the landscape. The lake was actually built in the 1920s, though this does not detract from its beauty and the abundance of activities that it offers. A trip to Wägitalersee is best enjoyed in the summer and early to mid-fall, which offer the most optimal conditions for enjoying the water and scenery. It's also the time of year when rental boats and paddleboards are available.
There are many excellent destinations for family-friendly getaways in Switzerland, and while you won't be disappointed by the underrated charm of the Wägital Valley, it also happens to be the perfect gateway to other must-visit destinations. Located less than 50 miles away is Lucerne, a cute, lakeside city that also happens to be the best urban gem in Switzerland, according to travel expert Rick Steves. Travel a bit further in the same direction, and you'll arrive in Bern, which boasts a UNESCO-designated historic quarter that will take your breath away. Without further delay, let's dive into everything you need to know about Wägital Valley.
The majestic beauty of the Wägital Valley
At the heart of the Wägital Valley is the beautiful Wägitalersee, a renowned destination that's popular for rock climbing, fishing, boating, and swimming in the summertime. The paved path that perimeters the lake is a favorite among joggers, cyclists, and adventure-seeking hikers alike. The trail is mostly flat, making it a great choice for families and those who prefer a more accessible hike without tough inclines. It's worth noting that the paved trail is also welcome to vehicles, so explore with caution, especially if the road conditions are slippery, as well as in the evening or at dawn when it is darker outside.
What makes Wägitalersee so unique is the incredible collection of around 200 caves hidden throughout the landscape and the 22 cultivated alps to explore. You can choose your own adventure as you make your way around the lake by stopping at the various sights along the way. For example, you can take a detour to a famous spot known as Hundlochquelle, a refreshing natural mountain spring surrounded by a beautiful grotto that you'll want to submerge yourself in on a warm day. As you hike, you'll find yourself basking in the breathtaking views of the soaring peaks, including the Gross Aubrig mountain, which boasts many hiking trails of its own. On the latter half of the journey, one of the most recognizable mountains in the Wägital, the mighty Zindlenspitz, reveals itself.
At Wägitalersee, thrill-seekers flock to the Bockmattli mountain for the rock climbing opportunities presented by its steep walls. If scaling vertical cliffs is (understandably) not your cup of tea, seize an opportunity to bask in the magnificent scenery by cruising or paddling on the water. The lake offers boat and stand-up paddleboard rentals in the warmer months, as well as fishing equipment for anglers.