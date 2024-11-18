Situated Between Zurich & Liechtenstein Is A Scenic Valley With Over 200 Caves And A Lake

Between its charming towns and cities, snow-capped peaks, and shimmering alpine lakes, the beauty of Switzerland knows no bounds. Nestled between Zurich, a picturesque city that boasts the world's cleanest air, and the teeny-tiny, quaint country of Liechtenstein, you'll find one of the most picture-perfect destinations in the Alps: the Wägital Valley. Located in the Innerthal region of Canton Schwyz, this area is incredibly picturesque, with dramatic peaks that are popular among hikers and rock climbers, a network of caves tucked within the mountains, and, most famously, an idyllic reservoir lake called Wägitalersee.

Advertisement

It may surprise you to learn that Wägitalersee is not a natural part of the landscape. The lake was actually built in the 1920s, though this does not detract from its beauty and the abundance of activities that it offers. A trip to Wägitalersee is best enjoyed in the summer and early to mid-fall, which offer the most optimal conditions for enjoying the water and scenery. It's also the time of year when rental boats and paddleboards are available.

There are many excellent destinations for family-friendly getaways in Switzerland, and while you won't be disappointed by the underrated charm of the Wägital Valley, it also happens to be the perfect gateway to other must-visit destinations. Located less than 50 miles away is Lucerne, a cute, lakeside city that also happens to be the best urban gem in Switzerland, according to travel expert Rick Steves. Travel a bit further in the same direction, and you'll arrive in Bern, which boasts a UNESCO-designated historic quarter that will take your breath away. Without further delay, let's dive into everything you need to know about Wägital Valley.

Advertisement