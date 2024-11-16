Explore Georgia's Charming Countryside Small Towns On A Train Ride Combining Vintage And Luxury
The romantic vistas seen through the window of a midcentury American train may seem like a figment of your Agatha Christie–inspired imagination, but in Georgia, they actually exist! Crossing the 35 miles between Georgia Veterans State Park in Cordele and the hometown of President Jimmy Carter in Plains, the historic SAM Shortline Railroad offers day trips through rural southwestern Georgia that give visitors a taste of America's railroad heyday.
A return to the magic of train travel can be one of the South's more charming activities. You can climb America's 'most amazing mile' in a Tennessee railway that takes you cloud-high up a mountain, or take an iconic family-friend train ride through the Blue Ridge Mountains to see more of the south. What all of these voyages through yesteryear have in common is their ability to help you see America through new eyes and embrace the slow travel that was once unprecedented.
On the SAM line, passengers will ride in rehabbed rail cars from the 1940s and stop at a number of towns and sites on the rail line's holiday- or history-themed excursions. A murder mystery dinner train departing from Americus even gives guests the opportunity to step straight into an Agatha Christie novel on a two-hour journey that includes a luxurious meal. Each trip gives guests the opportunity to experience the 19th and 20th centuries' most luxurious transit option.
Georgia's charms on the SAM Shortline Stops
The small towns of southern central Georgia are easy to overlook. Located about 150 miles south of Atlanta and 85 miles east of Columbus, Georgia, the SAM Shortline offers a unique day trip through a part of the state you may not otherwise see.
Most trains depart from and return to Georgia Veterans State Park in Cordele. The small-town community in the "Watermelon Capital of the World" hosts its own watermelon festival every June and a festival for train enthusiasts, the Rail Fan Festival, in November. Both events have corresponding train rides that take visitors on a short trip through town to learn more about the history of the event. Kids can take a trip through Cordele with a Thomas the Tank Engine look-alike, too.
Trains that travel out of Cordele usually stop at the Americus train depot for a layover wherein visitors can visit the historical downtown or check out the Georgia Rural Telephone Museum in nearby Leslie, which TripAdvisor reviewers rank at an enthusiastic four stars.
The final jewel of the line is a presidential historic site
Home to President Jimmy Carter, Plains is a highlight of many SAM Shortline routes. The Plains Express, Presidential Flyer, and Sumter Explorer journeys each take passengers to the town where the former president went to school, lived on a farm, and even headquartered his presidential campaign.
You may also want to explore one of Georgia's main food products at Plain's Peanuts, where you can purchase locally grown nuts and a huge variety of peanut brittle candies made from them. The state of Georgia is the largest producer of peanuts in the country, meaning you've probably had Georgia peanuts without even trying. Train trips with the SAM Shortline allow for an hour and a half to two hours of exploration time in Plains before returning to Cordele, so keep an eye on your watch. If you'll be in Plains for a longer visit, check out Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon' for an uncrowded geological wonder.