'America's Most Amazing Mile' Is A Tennessee Railway That Takes You Cloud-High Up A Mountain

A mile doesn't seem that long if you're walking. But what if a single mile-long railway called "America's Most Amazing Mile" took you on a trip to see one of the loveliest views you've ever laid eyes on? That's precisely what you'll find on a short but pretty much perfect jaunt aboard Chattanooga, Tennessee's Incline Railway. Running since 1895, this funicular railway operates on a single track with a passing loop in the middle and employs a feat of engineering that has been around for centuries.

The Incline Railway will take you on a very steep (72.7 grade) mile-long trip from St. Elmo to the top of Lookout Mountain and back down again. It might sound like a small thing, but the views on the way up and down and from the top are incredible. Tickets can be purchased online and at either the top or bottom stations. For $20 ($10 for kids aged 3 to 12), you can take this trip with plenty to do on both sides.

This heated (not air-conditioned, but they do have windows for a breeze) rail trip takes about 10 minutes each way, and it runs every 20 minutes, every day other than Thanksgiving and Christmas. Monday through Friday, it runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last car leaving 40 minutes before closing time. It's also wheelchair accessible. If you're looking for a great way to maximize your time in the area and admire grand views of the Appalachians and Chattanooga, look no further. (Don't forget to bring binoculars or quarters for the ones at the top!)

