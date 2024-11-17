Florence, Italy's Most Enchanting Garden Is A Vibrant Rose Paradise With Sweeping City Views
Florence, arguably the most walkable city in the world, is synonymous with art and science. So, it's no wonder that some of the top tourist attractions in Florence are not only a testament to its artists and architects, but some of the best places to truly appreciate the city of Florence is its gardens. After all, some of the city's most famous residents (especially Leonardo da Vinci) were fascinated by nature, and one of the best gardens to see that holds a special place in Florentine history and culture is the Giardino delle Rose (Rose Garden). Not only is it a beautiful place to relax on a slow afternoon in Florence, but it also has amazing views of the city.
Designed by Italian architect Giuseppe Poggi in 1865, the Giardino delle Rose is located near Piazzale Michelangelo on Viale Giuseppe Poggi in the Oltrarno district. Because it's on the hill of Monte alle Croci, it also allows visitors to enjoy some excellent views of the entire city of Florence in the distance. The garden is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Florence's city center. Perhaps what makes the garden especially significant, though, is that it features roses in particular. These flowers are special in Italian culture because of their symbolism for love, beauty, loyalty, and good luck. In fact, the red rose is considered Italy's national flower and you can find famous rose gardens in Rome, Genoa, and throughout the country.
Florence's Rose Garden is the perfect place to experience nature and art
The garden itself is home to 400 varieties of roses, as well as 1,200 other kinds of plants such as lemon trees and lilies. As if you need more proof that late spring is the best time to visit Italy, the blooms at the Giardino delle Rose are best viewed in May and June. One of the best parts of the garden is the Japanese Shorai Oasis, a Japanese-style garden within the rose garden, which was an official gift from the city of Kyoto, Florence's sister city. In addition to the plants, the garden is also home to 10 bronze sculptures by Jean-Michel Folon, which were added in the 1990s. The sculptures are particularly whimsical, taking the form of a suitcase with a boat in it (through which you can see the city as a backdrop), a sleeping cat, people with flower pots for heads, as well as other animals.
The garden's central location also makes it a great stop when you're visiting other main attractions in Florence. Piazzale Michelangelo is a popular place for visitors since it also has copies of famous Florentine works of art like Michelangelo's David. It's also just across the river from the Basilica of Santa Croce and is less than a 15-minute walk to the Bardini Museum and Villa Bardinii. And, of course, there are lots of places to eat and shop after walking around this fragrant city oasis, so you should definitely brush up on words you need to know before vacationing in Italy.