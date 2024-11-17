Florence, Italy's Most Enchanting Garden Is A Vibrant Rose Paradise With Sweeping City Views

Florence, arguably the most walkable city in the world, is synonymous with art and science. So, it's no wonder that some of the top tourist attractions in Florence are not only a testament to its artists and architects, but some of the best places to truly appreciate the city of Florence is its gardens. After all, some of the city's most famous residents (especially Leonardo da Vinci) were fascinated by nature, and one of the best gardens to see that holds a special place in Florentine history and culture is the Giardino delle Rose (Rose Garden). Not only is it a beautiful place to relax on a slow afternoon in Florence, but it also has amazing views of the city.

Advertisement

Designed by Italian architect Giuseppe Poggi in 1865, the Giardino delle Rose is located near Piazzale Michelangelo on Viale Giuseppe Poggi in the Oltrarno district. Because it's on the hill of Monte alle Croci, it also allows visitors to enjoy some excellent views of the entire city of Florence in the distance. The garden is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Florence's city center. Perhaps what makes the garden especially significant, though, is that it features roses in particular. These flowers are special in Italian culture because of their symbolism for love, beauty, loyalty, and good luck. In fact, the red rose is considered Italy's national flower and you can find famous rose gardens in Rome, Genoa, and throughout the country.

Advertisement