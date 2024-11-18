Situated Between Yellowstone And Glacier National Park Is One Of The West's Best Stretches Of River

While North America has been gifted with some of the most magnificent natural spectacles on Earth, much of it seems to be concentrated in Montana. From the grandeur of Glacier National Park to the cold, crystalline waters of Flathead Lake, this big western state really delivers the goods when it comes to nature's wow factor.

Advertisement

Montana has so much to offer that some of its most jaw-dropping attractions can be overlooked. One such spot is Gates of the Mountains, a gorge on the mighty Missouri River featuring sheer, 1200-foot limestone cliffs that rise into the air like castle walls. Traveling through this canyon is like entering into the pages of an epic fantasy novel while also traversing the path of history.

The Lewis and Clark Expedition first made their way up the gorge in the summer of 1805 and were overwhelmed at the sight. In his journal, Meriweather Lewis wrote, "This evening we entered much the most remarkable clifts that we have yet seen. These clifts rise from the waters edge on either side perpendicularly... every object here wears a dark and gloomy aspect. The t(ow)ering and projecting rocks in many places seem ready to tumble on us." He went on to christen the awe-inducing canyon "the Gates of the Rocky Mountains" due to the fact that he considered it the entrance to the great range.

Advertisement