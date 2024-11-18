The 'Shop Local Capital Of Chicago' Blends Swedish Roots, One-Of-A-Kind Stores, And Unmatched Food
Chicago is a sprawling metropolis, within which you'll find 77 unique neighborhoods. Downtown neighborhoods are often filled with tourist traps to avoid, though it's also where you'll find must-visit destinations like the Riverwalk and Buckingham Fountain. But if you're searching for a truly unique Chicago experience that highlights its rich history, consider heading north to the tiny community of Andersonville. Home to around 20,000 residents, this dense district has a strong Swedish influence, thanks to early settlers who fled here to rebuild after the Chicago Fire.
Swedish immigrants began laying down roots in the Chicago area as early as 1838, but it wouldn't be until around 1871 that Andersonville became a bonafide Swedish community. Originally a separate entity from Chicago, the town's relaxed building regulations allowed Swedish families displaced by the Chicago Fire to rebuild and start anew. This Swedish influence can still be seen today, thanks to a thriving assortment of local businesses, restaurants, and the fantastic Swedish American Museum.
Much like the lesser-known town of Lindsborg, Andersonville is bursting with charm. A visit to Andersonville lets you escape Chicago's bustling streets and skyscrapers, offering a vibe that's laidback and inclusive. You'll also find several parks and beaches just a few miles from its boundaries, making it a surprisingly great hub for all sorts of Chicago activities.
Visit the Swedish American Museum and other Swedish attractions
Clark Street runs through the heart of Andersonville, and it's here you'll find an eclectic mix of shops that earned Andersonville its moniker of "shop local capital of Chicago." Many of these shops are tied to the area's past, such as Lost Larson — a bakery and café serving up a variety of dishes, including many with a Scandinavian flair. Another local favorite is Simon's Tavern. The establishment is known for offering glögg, a type of spiced, mulled wine popular in Sweden.
Beyond the assortment of bookshops, murals, and thrift stores lining Clark Street, one of the area's most interesting landmarks is the Swedish Flag Water Tower. Located atop the Swedish American Museum at 5211 N. Clark Street, it's surprisingly easy to miss unless you know where to look. Be sure to turn your gaze skyward to catch a glimpse of this striking work of art.
Underneath this water tower is where you'll find the Swedish American Museum, and it's a popular destination for history buffs. Your admission fee gives you access to various permanent and rotating exhibits celebrating Nordic culture. If you're traveling with kids, head over to the on-site Brunk Children's Museum of Immigration for an interactive exhibit highlighting the experience of immigrating to the United States. Seasonal events run throughout the year, and there's also a café serving traditional food if you've worked up an appetite from all the learning and exploring.
Stroll through the nearby parks or relax at Kathy Osterman Beach
Despite being on the far north side of Chicago, Andersonville is still in an excellent spot for adventures throughout the city. Once you've explored the tree-lined streets and 19th-century rowhouses of its main district, consider venturing west to the neighboring West Ridge Nature Park. The 21-acre park is one of the closest parks to Andersonville, and visitors can enjoy a serene pond, trails, and the chance to unwind and do some birdwatching.
Andersonville doesn't border Lake Michigan, but you're not far from its shores. Kathy Osterman Beach is a local favorite among Andersonville residents, and it's just over a mile away from Clark Street. This is also the perfect spot to jump on the Chicago Lakefront Trail for some jogging or biking.
Andersonville has plenty of greenery, but anyone in the area should find time in their schedule to explore the nearby Lincoln Park. Along with the free Lincoln Park Zoo, you'll find miles of walking paths, multiple ponds, and stunning views of both Chicago and Lake Michigan. Once you're ready to get back into the bustle of city life, you can jump on this one-of-a-kind waterfront road to enjoy some of the world's best architecture right out your window.