Take A Tranquil Day Trip From Rome To Escape Crowds At This Town With Two Unique Waterfalls

Whether you're walking through the ancient corridors of the Colosseum, marveling at the treasures on display in the Vatican, or digging into a dish of pasta, Rome is a city of endless wonder and delight. Millions of visitors come every year to tour the Eternal City, packing in visits to ruins between great meals and stops to enjoy aperitivo in a sunny piazza. There are so many things you could do with even one day in Rome, but if you want to visit the essential destinations, you will need at least a few days to do so.

To break up the marathon of sightseeing and to keep your sense of wonder sharp, add an excursion away from the city in the middle of your trip's itinerary. There are lots of day trip destinations that are easy to get to by train from Rome, but don't expect to break away from the crowds if you're visiting the most popular and closest spots like Tivoli and Cerveteri.

Instead, consider the unique town of Isola del Liri which offers the charms of a historic town and beauty of nature with two gorgeous waterfalls right in the city center. Here's everything you know about this off-the-beaten-path day trip destination.