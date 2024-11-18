Situated Between Philly And Pittsburgh Is A Secret German Village With Cobbled Paths & European Charm
Nestled on the edge of Lancaster County, the small Pennsylvania borough of Adamstown is home to a neighborhood where you can get a slice of German food, architecture and culture, as well as an American helping of innovation. Stoudtburg Village is a community modeled on its founder's ancestral home in Germany: Rothenburg ob der Tauber, the Rick Steves favorite that people say is a European tourist trap. And like its European counterpart, its charms remain mysterious to some.
For Ed and Carol Stoudt, who had the vision to create a commercial-residential neighborhood of half-timbered houses and pedestrian-only streets back in 1996, the village was a natural progression of their passions. Edward dreamed of reclaiming his Bavarian roots, while Carol's passion for German beer, which had led her to opening her own microbrewery, took flight in the new village. Each charming structure is built for a small commercial business downstairs and living space upstairs, giving residents the medieval experience of living and working as an artisan. For Carol, that meant a home for her microbrewery, and the business continued running following her retirement in 2020. Modernity does step in, here: Shops are only open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is when many tourists stop in. You can indulge your own passion for Germanity by completing the 60-mile drive from Philadelphia.
Stoudtburg's streets are steeped in quality craftsmanship and conversation
The village, with its red roofs and quaint styles, is located on the edge of 55 Stoudtburg Road on the west side of Adamstown. A parking lot in the village and some additional spaces on the edges provide plenty of slots for visitors, making it easy to get out and stroll the thin pedestrian walkways to find out just what makes this village tick. Hand-painted gourds, gemstone jewelry, artisanal crafts, and even a toy museum bring the interests of community members to the shopping public. Since the proprietors live just upstairs from their retail outlets, it's easy to get into lengthy chats and ask about the inspiration or backstory of whatever appears in your path.
The Village Haus (2 North Market Street), which is the community's only restaurant, does cater to folks that come outside of retail hours, making it a major hub of the community. It's open Wednesday through Sunday, with varying lunch and dinner hours. Just like you'd find in the historic town that holds Bavaria's oldest inn, the restaurant serves German classics like schnitzel and beer; but following the lead of the Midwest's "Little Bavaria," some American diner classics have slid onto the menu, too. The outdoor patio provides a great summer gathering place for live music and local events. Across the street from the village, Columbia Kettle Works (2800 North Reading Road) gives visitors an afterparty to the village experience.
Daytime visits and charming weekends await
Far from the only stunning city in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe, Stoudtburg is a village sure to appeal to city dwellers across the northeast. Besides its proximity to Philadelphia, the village is less than 150 miles from Baltimore, New York City, and Washington, D.C. It is also a 250-mile drive from Pittsburgh. Next time you're that Euro-dreamer looking for a quick fix on a budget and a schedule, remember that Pennsylvania has you covered, making for an easy getaway.
Booking a summertime trip, when village walks and outdoor events are in season, is the prime time to show your Bavarian pride on a visit. Weekends are lively, but many TripAdvisor reviewers have noted the emptiness during the isolating weekdays. If it's your style, you could always take over the deserted streets with a photo shoot, though. Despite its carefully planned zoning of residential-commercial buildings, the village remains, so far, mostly residential. The lack of commercial enterprise means there aren't any hotels either, but plenty of residents have solved that problem by listing their cozy homes in the village — or nearby — seasonally on Vrbo and Airbnb.