Situated Between Philly And Pittsburgh Is A Secret German Village With Cobbled Paths & European Charm

Nestled on the edge of Lancaster County, the small Pennsylvania borough of Adamstown is home to a neighborhood where you can get a slice of German food, architecture and culture, as well as an American helping of innovation. Stoudtburg Village is a community modeled on its founder's ancestral home in Germany: Rothenburg ob der Tauber, the Rick Steves favorite that people say is a European tourist trap. And like its European counterpart, its charms remain mysterious to some.

For Ed and Carol Stoudt, who had the vision to create a commercial-residential neighborhood of half-timbered houses and pedestrian-only streets back in 1996, the village was a natural progression of their passions. Edward dreamed of reclaiming his Bavarian roots, while Carol's passion for German beer, which had led her to opening her own microbrewery, took flight in the new village. Each charming structure is built for a small commercial business downstairs and living space upstairs, giving residents the medieval experience of living and working as an artisan. For Carol, that meant a home for her microbrewery, and the business continued running following her retirement in 2020. Modernity does step in, here: Shops are only open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is when many tourists stop in. You can indulge your own passion for Germanity by completing the 60-mile drive from Philadelphia.

