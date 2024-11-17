An Iconic International City Hides Mini Statues Of Liberty In Homage To Its Connection To New York

The reciprocity between the French and Americans began during the American Revolutionary War, when France provided ammunition and supplies, as well as loans that helped stabilize the newly independent United States of America. Nearly a century after the Declaration of Independence was signed — and shortly after the Civil War ended slavery in the United States — a Frenchman, Édouard de Laboulaye, had the idea to collaborate on a gift celebrating the U.S. centennial. Along with French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi and the engineering support of Alexandre Gustave Eiffel — who had not yet designed his iconic Parisian tower — the statue was designed, built, and funded in France; the pedestal upon which it was placed was built in America. In 1886, the statue was finally assembled and dedicated in New York on Liberty Island.

Advertisement

Just a few years later, Americans in Paris gifted a quarter-scale replica of the Statue of Liberty to France in honor of the country's own revolutionary centennial in 1889. The statue, located on the Allée aux Cygnes facing the Eiffel Tower, is accessible from Pont de Grenelle and Pont Bir-Hakeim. There's stair access from the bridges to the narrow strip of island in the Seine, on the end of which you'll find little sister Liberty.

The Pont de Grenelle Statue of Liberty, standing nearly 38 feet tall, is the largest replica in Paris, but by no means is it the only one worth visiting. In fact, if you know where to look, you'll spot a Statue of Liberty just across the water from the Eiffel Tower. Instead of counting the most recognizable "Emily in Paris" filming locations during your next trip to France, make it your quest to spot some of the many Parisian homages to Franco-American friendship.

Advertisement