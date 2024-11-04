The World's 'Second Largest Paris' Is A Cute Texas Town With Its Own Take On The Eiffel Tower
Yes, it's a real town, and yes, it's the biggest of the 23 in the United States named in honor of the French original, with just over 25,000 residents. And in Paris, Texas, you won't have to time your vacation just perfectly to avoid the crowds at the 65-foot-tall replica of the Eiffel Tower (2025 S. Collegiate Drive), either — or deal with the many pickpockets that lurk at the iconic landmark. This tower's nighttime lights and red cowboy hat have set the scene for a classic American roadside attraction since 1993, and are happy to welcome you any time of day or night. The tower is free and open to the public year-round.
Located about 100 miles northeast of Dallas in northeast Texas' Lamar County, a trip to this Paris might be the romantic weekend getaway you never knew you were missing. Although foreign film fans who know German director Wim Wenders' iconic film, "Paris, Texas," might have their own dreamy associations with this Paris, you don't have to be a film buff to see the charm of the state's very own slice of Paris. Read on to learn just how you can join and enjoy a visit to this cozy charmer.
Don't forget which Paris you're in
Besides its signature Texified Eiffel Tower replica, this unique Texas town has other similarities with its namesake, too. You'll find the French wine bar and creperie, Vin de Paris, at 125 Lamar Avenue in downtown Paris. Sweet crepes and wine make for a great night out, but if you're looking to take your sweets directly to the landmark tower, stop by Paris Bakery (128 1st Street SW) instead. Their menu of pastries (including, of course, croissants!), hearty home-made breads, and sandwiches make a great boulangerie stop on any morning.
For a healthier Parisian counterpart, French cycling culture has descended upon Paris, Texas, too. While it may not be America's most bikeable city, it's home to Tour de Paris, an annual bicycling event that mimics the Tour de France, but in mini. Riders can choose different routes that cover as little as 14 miles or as many as 80 miles. The full-weekend event, which happens annually in July, began in 1984 and has grown to be an important event for cyclists and fans in Paris and the nearby Texas towns to which riders journey.
Experience the old west with a touch of class
A ranch and cattle town founded in 1845, settlers first came to the area in 1824. Thomas Poteet, an employee of the town's founder, George W. Wright, named the incorporated community Paris, after the French capital. Today, it's the county seat of Lamar County, and its historic landmarks blend elements of its rural roots with biographies of some of the town's first bigwigs.
While a fire in 1916 destroyed many of the 19th century downtown, the Lamar County Historical Museum (1015 W. Kaufman), open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., offers artifacts and exhibits detailing pieces of the past, from blacksmithing equipment and a pioneer kitchen to African American history and military memorabilia. The home of Mexican War vet and Confederate general Sam Bell Maxey gives a more personal history. The preserved Victorian structure was home to three generations of the Maxey family, starting in 1868, and helps tell the story of Texas' changing place in America during and after the Civil War. It's located at 812 South Church Street, with guided tours offered on the hour during opening times, Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. And for that Texas touch, take a peek at Evergreen Cemetery (560 Evergreen Street), where military veteran Willet C. Babcock's grave is marked by a statue of a figure purported to be Jesus in cowboy boots.