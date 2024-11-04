The World's 'Second Largest Paris' Is A Cute Texas Town With Its Own Take On The Eiffel Tower

Yes, it's a real town, and yes, it's the biggest of the 23 in the United States named in honor of the French original, with just over 25,000 residents. And in Paris, Texas, you won't have to time your vacation just perfectly to avoid the crowds at the 65-foot-tall replica of the Eiffel Tower (2025 S. Collegiate Drive), either — or deal with the many pickpockets that lurk at the iconic landmark. This tower's nighttime lights and red cowboy hat have set the scene for a classic American roadside attraction since 1993, and are happy to welcome you any time of day or night. The tower is free and open to the public year-round.

Located about 100 miles northeast of Dallas in northeast Texas' Lamar County, a trip to this Paris might be the romantic weekend getaway you never knew you were missing. Although foreign film fans who know German director Wim Wenders' iconic film, "Paris, Texas," might have their own dreamy associations with this Paris, you don't have to be a film buff to see the charm of the state's very own slice of Paris. Read on to learn just how you can join and enjoy a visit to this cozy charmer.