The Oldest Boulangerie In Bordeaux, France, Is A Hidden Piece Of History With Delicious Tradition

Buying bread from a local boulangerie is one of the highlights of any French vacation. There's nothing quite like the crunch of the crust as you break a freshly baked baguette or the flake of a featherweight pastry as you bite into a warm croissant. It is a sensory, indulgent, almost sensual experience, and it is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the culinary culture of your destination. While visiting a French bakery or restaurant, don't forget the unspoken rules for dining like a local in France.

French bread and pastries are world-famous, and chances are you'll find a great boulangerie wherever you go in France. However, not all French bakeries are created equal, and some are worth making a little extra effort to seek out. Au Pétrin Moissagais, in Bordeaux is one of these.

Tucked away in Bordeaux's Chartrons neighborhood a few blocks from the Garonne River, Au Pétrin Moissagais is known as the city's oldest bakery. This iconic institution has been providing delicious loaves, baguettes, and pastries to the city's inhabitants for over 250 years, and some of their recipes haven't changed since the 18th century.