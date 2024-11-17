The World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo Is In A Western US Town Full Of Stunning Architecture And History

The Old West is alive and well in the hearts of Americans, but there are some places in the United States where the Old West is more than a nostalgic feeling — it's a way of life. Sometimes a little off the beaten path, these towns provide an authentic cowboy and cowgirl experience that just can't be found in the city, or even in the more remote suburbs of America. With today's rising interest in "cowboy core," tourists are even more inclined to seek out these hidden gems and experience the old-fashioned cowboy lifestyle in person. Cowboy culture enthusiasts everywhere won't be able to resist Cheyenne, a small town with lots of allure for anyone who's ever dreamed of being a wrangler.

This southern Wyoming destination has recently seen the wider public realize what residents have known all along: This charming little city is rife with history, architecture, and unique things to do. Not only is it home to Cheyenne Frontier Days, the world's largest outdoor rodeo, but it also boasts a botanical garden, quaint hotels, a bounty of historical museums, and even a bison train (if a bison train sounds interesting to you, trust us, you won't be disappointed). Just a 90-minute drive from Denver, Colorado, Cheyenne is easy to get to — but you may never want to leave.