The World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo Is In A Western US Town Full Of Stunning Architecture And History
The Old West is alive and well in the hearts of Americans, but there are some places in the United States where the Old West is more than a nostalgic feeling — it's a way of life. Sometimes a little off the beaten path, these towns provide an authentic cowboy and cowgirl experience that just can't be found in the city, or even in the more remote suburbs of America. With today's rising interest in "cowboy core," tourists are even more inclined to seek out these hidden gems and experience the old-fashioned cowboy lifestyle in person. Cowboy culture enthusiasts everywhere won't be able to resist Cheyenne, a small town with lots of allure for anyone who's ever dreamed of being a wrangler.
This southern Wyoming destination has recently seen the wider public realize what residents have known all along: This charming little city is rife with history, architecture, and unique things to do. Not only is it home to Cheyenne Frontier Days, the world's largest outdoor rodeo, but it also boasts a botanical garden, quaint hotels, a bounty of historical museums, and even a bison train (if a bison train sounds interesting to you, trust us, you won't be disappointed). Just a 90-minute drive from Denver, Colorado, Cheyenne is easy to get to — but you may never want to leave.
How to enjoy Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne's biggest and most popular event, Cheyenne Frontier Days, takes place every year during the last full week in July. The event got its humble beginnings in 1897 with bronc busting and pony races, but today it draws cowboys and cowgirls from around the country to compete for their share of $1 million in prize money in a full array of rodeo events, from barrel racing to bull riding to team roping.
Frontier Days attendees get more than great rodeo, though. The 9-day event is loaded with activities, and rodeo is just a piece of the pie. Out-of-towners will love taking a behind-the-chutes tour for a chance to get up close and personal with rodeo competitors and livestock as they learn what happens behind the scenes at rodeos. Leave plenty of time in your day for shopping at the Chute 10 Mercantile, visiting the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, and enjoying musical performances at Frontier Nights, when some of the largest names in country music descend upon Wyoming for unforgettable performances. And don't forget to take advantage of some great food. Enjoy the renowned pancake breakfast, check out the chuckwagon cook-off, and visit the nearby saloon for some local flair.
If you're planning a trip to Cheyenne for Frontier Days, start your planning early. Local hotels, bed and breakfasts, and campsites fill up early due to the popularity of this event.
What to do in Cheyenne
Wyoming is a natural playground for anyone who loves the cowboy lifestyle or enjoys the great outdoors, and Cheyenne is a hub for experiencing all Wyoming has to offer. Animal lovers will enjoy the bison train tour, a train ride and bison-feeding adventure at the Terry Bison Ranch. The tour takes you through pastures of bison, with a stop halfway through to feed the animals. Tours run several times a day, and are available every day of the year except Christmas. Get there a little early or plan on staying late to wander the farm and visit with the farm animals, camels, and peacocks.
Spend the rest of the day in Cheyenne, admiring the architecture and shopping the historic downtown area. Cheyenne was once a hub for cattle barons, and you'll notice French, Italian, Gothic, Greek, Romanesque, and Classical styles of architecture that reflect the upper-class preferences of the city's earlier days. History buffs will love visiting Wyoming's state capitol building, and art lovers will enjoy the Cheyenne Big Boots art display, which features 38-foot-tall, hand-painted cowboy boots.
If you have time, take a scenic drive through the "Cowboy State" (also called the "Equality State" because Wyoming, which beats to the sound of its own drum, was the first to allow women the right to vote) to visit artsy Cody, Wyoming. This captivating little town is known for its cowboy history, but also for its art and scenic countryside.