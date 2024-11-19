Maine's Under-The-Radar Artsy Coastal Town Has Cozy Inns, Historic Charm, And Outdoor Adventure

Few places are more inviting than a waterfront community in Maine, with its gorgeous scenery and welcoming Downeast vibe. If you're looking for a small town to fall in love with, Castine, Maine, might be the one for you.

Located on Penobscot Bay, Castine is about an hour south of Bangor, another lesser-known Maine city. But Castine's claim to fame isn't just that it's easy to get to; it lies in its pretty waterfront, tidy and walkable downtown, and beautiful views of Penobscot Bay. It's a popular port of call for the schooners and yachts that ply these waters, which you're almost guaranteed to see from the harbor's edge, but it remains mostly undiscovered by New England's road-tripping crowds.

The town lies on a small neck surrounded by stunning scenery, a tiny point of land that separates the Penobscot and Bugaduce Rivers, where they feed into Penobscot Bay. Across the harbor, you can see the pristine islands of the Holbrook Island Sanctuary and Smith Cove. From here, the bay winds its way south towards other famous Maine landfalls like Rockland and places only accessible by boat like Monhegan Island, Vinylhaven, and Isle au Haut.

