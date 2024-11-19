Maine's Under-The-Radar Artsy Coastal Town Has Cozy Inns, Historic Charm, And Outdoor Adventure
Few places are more inviting than a waterfront community in Maine, with its gorgeous scenery and welcoming Downeast vibe. If you're looking for a small town to fall in love with, Castine, Maine, might be the one for you.
Located on Penobscot Bay, Castine is about an hour south of Bangor, another lesser-known Maine city. But Castine's claim to fame isn't just that it's easy to get to; it lies in its pretty waterfront, tidy and walkable downtown, and beautiful views of Penobscot Bay. It's a popular port of call for the schooners and yachts that ply these waters, which you're almost guaranteed to see from the harbor's edge, but it remains mostly undiscovered by New England's road-tripping crowds.
The town lies on a small neck surrounded by stunning scenery, a tiny point of land that separates the Penobscot and Bugaduce Rivers, where they feed into Penobscot Bay. Across the harbor, you can see the pristine islands of the Holbrook Island Sanctuary and Smith Cove. From here, the bay winds its way south towards other famous Maine landfalls like Rockland and places only accessible by boat like Monhegan Island, Vinylhaven, and Isle au Haut.
Castine's history, art, and nature
Castine's Main Street, lined with historic buildings that are filled with boutique shops and art galleries, heads uphill from the waterfront. The town still sports many 18th and 19th-century buildings, remnants of a period of great prosperity when the town boomed thanks to the fishing, salt, and shipbuilding industries. Today, many of its nautical roots are still evident, and the town is home to the Maine Maritime Academy. The "State of Maine" training ship is often docked in town, and the Historical Society on School Street is a great place to learn more about the town's past.
Like artsy, under-the-radar Darmiscotta further south, Castine attracts artists with its beautiful scenery and peaceful atmosphere. As you stroll Main Street, look for various galleries featuring local artists. At Seven Main, for example, you'll find jewelry and oil paintings. You can also discover unique items at Compass Rose Books and the Historical Society Gift Shop.
It's a crime to stay in Maine without taking a walk in the woods or along the shore, or at least it ought to be. When it's time to get some fresh air, consider hiking the nearby trail to Dyce Head at the tip of the peninsula. Here, you'll find a picturesque Maine lighthouse and incredible views of Penobscot Bay. Nearby Fort George State Park is also worth a visit; this stone fortress was the spot of the final British surrender during the Revolutionary War. If the weather is nice, consider a trip to Wadsworth Cove just north of town, one of the prettiest beaches in the area and part of the Hatch Cove Preserve.
Explore and make yourself comfortable in Castine
To really get a taste of the town's hospitality, hop on the volunteer-led tour that starts at the harborfront. The Castine Touring Company will take you on an hour-long drive around town, giving you a peek at all the sights with a dash of history thrown in. The company suggests a $20 donation per rider, and groups of up to five can fit on the cart.
There are two great choices for accommodations in town: the plush bed and breakfast at the top-rated Pentagoet Inn and Pub or the cozy Castine Inn. Vacation rental homes and apartments can also be found on Airbnb or VRBO. For those touring the coast, Castine is conveniently located near scenic hotspots like Deer Isle and Stonington, where the ferry to Isle au Haut departs. It's also only a little more than an hour west of Acadia National Park.
The best time to visit Maine depends on what sort of trip you've got planned. Summer is indeed the prime season for hiking, boating, and beachgoing, but autumn is lovely for scenic drives and fall foliage. Small towns like Castine get quieter in the off-season, welcoming hardy visitors who come through for winter sports and late-season getaways. Making it even more appealing is the fact that, unlike other Maine coastal towns, many things in Castine are open during the coldest months thanks to year-round residents and the Maritime Academy. However, it's still best to check which businesses will be open before booking your trip, especially after the holidays.