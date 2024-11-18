Camp In Luxury And Explore Morocco's Largest Sand Dunes In This Gorgeous Desert Area
Erg Chebbi Desert is located on the far western edge of the Sahara Desert in Morocco, evoking the desolate planet of Arrakis from "Dune." Initially inhabited by the Berber people who lived among the sweeping dunes that can rise to 500 feet, it has become the most accessible tourist hub of the Sahara Desert. Erg Chebbi has otherworldly landscapes that shift with the sun — from the warm morning glow to the blitzing, burning shimmer in midday to the ethereal stillness lit by the silvery moon. Morocco is one of the best destinations where U.S. dollars go the furthest, so make Erg Chebbi next on your bucket list!
Located in southwestern Morocco, it's near Merzouga, a 10-hour drive from Marrakesh, where you can arrange a tour by 4 x 4, a guide, and accommodation. Be sure to take note of the holy month of Ramadan before planning your trip — most tour companies will not trek from Marrakesh to Erg Chebbi in the heat while fasting.
The best time to visit is between May and October. It's when the daytime temperature is more reasonable than in the months when summer takes place below the equator, when temperatures can hit 115 degrees. If you choose to visit in the winter, pack warm clothes as the nighttime temperature can drop below freezing. Regardless of the time of the year, bring plenty of sunscreen and water. Plus, bring a sarong or a long scarf, a hat, sunglasses, and sneakers — slip-on shoes will slip off when riding camels. Don't forget to pack an external battery and charging cords. You'll take plenty of pictures and videos, so make sure your devices are charged at all times.
Berber families offer tours of the Sahara Desert and share their heritage
When traveling from Marrakesh or any other Moroccan city, guests can arrange pick-up with tour companies from the airport and drop-off at a hotel. Tour companies may also drive you out on a 4 x 4 to the desert, arrange your accommodations and activities, and drop you off at your next destination in Morocco. You'll need to decide whether to book a group or private tour. The group tour will be more cost-effective, and you may make new friends. On the other hand, a private tour is more intimate and flexible.
Remember that it will take almost the whole day to travel to Erg Chebbi from Marrakesh, so we recommend the three- or four-day tour so you won't feel rushed while exploring one of the most breathtaking places in the world. Camping in the desert may not be appealing for everyone. However, if you've gone glamping in Joshua Tree National Park or on the secluded Lazarus Island in Singapore, you know immersing in nature in luxury is indeed enjoyable.
Moonlight Desert Camp is owned by a Berber family who has adapted to the changing climate of the desert. The family lived as nomads in the dunes for generations, raising goats, sheep, and camels, but were forced to settle in a village because of severe droughts about 40 years ago. They've started a camp that nods to their nomadic ancestry while providing an authentic tourist experience. The tents are comfortable and furnished in traditional Berber style, with shower facilities and other modern conveniences. Tiziri Camp is another camp started by a local nomadic family. It offers comfortable, luxurious, and eco-friendly accommodations. The camp utilizes solar energy, a water filtration system, and tents made from natural and non-synthetic materials. You can stay comfortable knowing you're creating a minimal environmental carbon footprint.
Explore the Erg Chebbi Desert and ride the dunes
The best thing to do while visiting Erg Chebbi is to recreate your best "Dune" moments in Arrakis, of course! There will be many photo-worthy moments while hiking or walking around the golden dunes with the wind blowing through your hair and scarf. While you can't ride the sandworm in real life, you can still channel Paul Atreides by sandboarding. It's like snowboarding, but you're riding the sand instead of snow. Plus, you don't need all that bulky winter gear. However, we still recommend wearing long sleeves and trousers to protect yourself from the sun. Quad biking is another fun thing to do. With a guide who will provide safety instructions, you will learn to zoom around off-road to explore the vast terrain of the Erg. It's an exhilarating adventure of riding the dunes, climbing summits, and discovering a hidden oasis.
You can opt for a camel safari if you want a slower pace or a more traditional experience. Riding on the backs of these magnificent creatures with big eyes and long lashes, you can reach nearby villages and soak up a stunning sunset. We recommend wearing light, loose-fitting pants for maximum comfort. Sit by a campfire at night to learn about Berber history and culture over a delicious, traditional meal. End the night by stargazing and contemplating the constellations in the expansive night sky.