Camp In Luxury And Explore Morocco's Largest Sand Dunes In This Gorgeous Desert Area

Erg Chebbi Desert is located on the far western edge of the Sahara Desert in Morocco, evoking the desolate planet of Arrakis from "Dune." Initially inhabited by the Berber people who lived among the sweeping dunes that can rise to 500 feet, it has become the most accessible tourist hub of the Sahara Desert. Erg Chebbi has otherworldly landscapes that shift with the sun — from the warm morning glow to the blitzing, burning shimmer in midday to the ethereal stillness lit by the silvery moon. Morocco is one of the best destinations where U.S. dollars go the furthest, so make Erg Chebbi next on your bucket list!

Located in southwestern Morocco, it's near Merzouga, a 10-hour drive from Marrakesh, where you can arrange a tour by 4 x 4, a guide, and accommodation. Be sure to take note of the holy month of Ramadan before planning your trip — most tour companies will not trek from Marrakesh to Erg Chebbi in the heat while fasting.

The best time to visit is between May and October. It's when the daytime temperature is more reasonable than in the months when summer takes place below the equator, when temperatures can hit 115 degrees. If you choose to visit in the winter, pack warm clothes as the nighttime temperature can drop below freezing. Regardless of the time of the year, bring plenty of sunscreen and water. Plus, bring a sarong or a long scarf, a hat, sunglasses, and sneakers — slip-on shoes will slip off when riding camels. Don't forget to pack an external battery and charging cords. You'll take plenty of pictures and videos, so make sure your devices are charged at all times.

