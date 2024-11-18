Glide Across Canada's Winter Wonderland On The World's Largest Natural Ice Skating Rink

Ice skating might be one of those nostalgic winter activities you partake in as an adult to bring back happy childhood memories — of gliding around a rink with your friends, of stopping to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, and of listening to that Mariah Carey classic blaring out through the speakers above. But did you know that it can also be a valid form of transport during the coldest winter months in some places?

Canada's vibrant and historical capital, Ottawa, is one such place. Indeed, many people associate Canada with long, frigid winters, and as a place to spot polar bears and view the spectacular northern lights phenomenon — so it likely comes as no surprise that its capital city is home to the largest naturally-frozen ice rink in the world, as designated by the Guinness World Records. The Rideau Canal Skateway, which transforms this city-center canal into a sleek and skate-able surface, is roughly 4.8-miles (7.8-kilometers) long. It starts (or ends) from the locks between the Parliament building and the Fairmont Château Laurier (a grand castle turned luxury hotel), continuing on through Dows Lake and finishing at the Hartwells Locks by Carleton University. Because the skateway winds through Ottawa's downtown core and passes the city's second-largest university, it is not uncommon to see locals zipping down the canal on their way to school or work.

If you haven't already tried it, then a visit to Ottawa this winter is a must — as long as you can brave the cold. Pack up your skates (although rentals are available), gloves, and warm clothing, and explore a beautiful capital city with old-world charm in a unique way: On ice.