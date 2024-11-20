An All-Inclusive Mountain Getaway Awaits At This Timeless Serene Resort In The Heart Of The Smokies

Stretching from Tennessee to North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains are the main attraction for tourists in this region. There are hidden gem towns populated around the Smokies that are perfect for apple picking. Or, you can head to Ripley's family-friendly aquarium in Tennessee. In Robbinsville, North Carolina, the term "snowbirds" takes on a whole new meaning. It usually describes people who seasonally flock from the cold weather to warmer temperatures, but the Snowbird Mountain Lodge sits two hours from the Great Smoky Mountains and celebrates a visit no matter the climate. Whether it's during the colorful foliage in the fall or the snowcapped peaks of the famous American mountain range in the winter, you can book a reservation at the all-inclusive destination. Considering its five-star feedback on TripAdvisor, this lodge is worth the visit.

The Chestnut Lodge, Main Lodge, and Wolfe Lodge are the three luxurious cabin stays on the property, and you can get a room for around $300–400 per night (depending on the day). Here, you can silence your mind and remove all distractions, as there are no televisions in the rentals. The rooms come with rainfall-style shower heads and plush robes to level up your self-care routine. The Chestnut and Wolfe Lodge accommodations have hot tubs large enough for two people. The elevated location provides a view of the Smokies that you can see from the windows in your room!