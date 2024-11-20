An All-Inclusive Mountain Getaway Awaits At This Timeless Serene Resort In The Heart Of The Smokies
Stretching from Tennessee to North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains are the main attraction for tourists in this region. There are hidden gem towns populated around the Smokies that are perfect for apple picking. Or, you can head to Ripley's family-friendly aquarium in Tennessee. In Robbinsville, North Carolina, the term "snowbirds" takes on a whole new meaning. It usually describes people who seasonally flock from the cold weather to warmer temperatures, but the Snowbird Mountain Lodge sits two hours from the Great Smoky Mountains and celebrates a visit no matter the climate. Whether it's during the colorful foliage in the fall or the snowcapped peaks of the famous American mountain range in the winter, you can book a reservation at the all-inclusive destination. Considering its five-star feedback on TripAdvisor, this lodge is worth the visit.
The Chestnut Lodge, Main Lodge, and Wolfe Lodge are the three luxurious cabin stays on the property, and you can get a room for around $300–400 per night (depending on the day). Here, you can silence your mind and remove all distractions, as there are no televisions in the rentals. The rooms come with rainfall-style shower heads and plush robes to level up your self-care routine. The Chestnut and Wolfe Lodge accommodations have hot tubs large enough for two people. The elevated location provides a view of the Smokies that you can see from the windows in your room!
An all-inclusive paradise
Disconnect from the real world and have everything at your fingertips upon check-in. You can shut out the forward-thinking chaos in your brain and be at peace for the rest of your trip. The Snowbird Lodge has breakfast, lunch, and dinner included with your visit, and the kitchen sometimes collaborates with local North Carolina eateries, such as Oak Steakhouse in Raleigh. If you're adventuring around during lunch, the lodge will pack up your food to take with you. You can head to the Fireside Bar for a pre-dinner cocktail and then head to the dining room for your entrees and for dessert.
During the day, you won't have to worry about making your bed or getting fresh towels, as there are daily housekeeping services. The lodge also has complimentary WiFi and Internet access. Even though it stresses no distractions, it's always nice to know you have the option to be connected, especially in the mountains. And, you can take a cute photo to boast to your friends on social media! With floor-to-ceiling windows around the lodge, you're sure to get a proper mountainscape as your backdrop. Autumn is a popular season to visit, as North Carolina made the list of the 15 best places to see the leaves change in the U.S.. However, you can't go wrong booking a reservation during any season.
Explore beyond the lodge
The Snowbird Mountain Lodge's all-inclusive benefits comes with access to on-property hikes, fly fishing rods, mountain bikes, and yoga mats. You can get competitive at its on-site pickleball and tennis courts or by playing a bit of cornhole. The more daring guests can navigate through the rapids of the Cheoah River and whitewater raft. Some excursions booked through certain third-party companies, such as Nantahala Outdoor Center, provide Snowbird guests with a discount on their services.
The more low-key traveler can hike to magnificent cascading waterfalls, such as Bald River Falls or Yellow Creek Falls. Stay close to home and kayak, canoe, or paddleboard around the resort, which all come with the lodge's amenities. Immerse yourself in the postcard lush landscape on the open waters around you. Snowbird Mountain Lodge is a serene escape you've been looking — switch your phone on "do not disturb" and rejuvenate your mind.