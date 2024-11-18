Hawaii's Largest Museum & Historic Site Is A Family-Friendly Immersive Cultural Experience
Your vacation to Oahu in Hawaii is sure to have some beach time, meals at great restaurants, and spectacular coastal hikes like the Makapu'u Point Trail to the island's lighthouse from 1909. Honolulu was named the safest city in the world to visit, and the capital has Waikiki Beach, Hanauma Bay, the Pearl Harbor Memorial, and the iconic statue of King Kamehameha I. A museum created in honor of one of his last descendants is also the largest one in the state of Hawaii.
Designated the State Museum of Natural and Cultural History of Hawaii, the Bishop Museum was founded in 1889 by Charles Reed Bishop in honor of his late wife, Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, the last of the royal line. Inside, you'll find exhibits on the history of Hawaii and the surrounding areas, the J. Watumull Planetarium, and fascinating cultural artifacts. The Bishop Museum is one of those places you can't afford to miss.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "Incredible museum...a fusion of both modern and traditional exhibits housed in an updated 100 year old stone heritage building complex. It's dark and moody in the main Hawaii hall building and you really feel like you have gone back in time to the turn of the century to see how the public viewed such artifacts." They mentioned the large sperm whale model, the planetarium, and a room showing outrigger canoe styles from around the Polynesian islands as significant points of interest.
All about the Bishop Museum in Honolulu, Hawaii
The Bishop Museum began with items from Princess Bernice's royal collection, like cultural artifacts and ceremonial garments. It sits on the grounds of what was once the Kamehameha Schools for Boys. When the school was moved into a larger space, the museum expanded. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m. You can get Hawaiian food and snacks at the Bishop Museum Café from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and purchase gifts and clothing from the Pacifica Shop. Admission is under $35, with discounts for seniors and kids aged four to 17.
One particularly unique gallery in the Bishop Museum is the Hawaiian Hall. Representing the three realms of existence, the first floor of this space features artifacts and scenes from Hawaiian folklore, the second showcases the relationship between the land and its people, and the third focuses on Hawaiian gods and history. The Pacific Hall shows the story of the movement and migration of the people of the Pacific islands, and the Picture Gallery houses beautiful 19th-century Hawaiian paintings, books, and items.
An add-on to your ticket is the J. Watumull Planetarium at the Bishop Museum. Multiple shows are available during the day as an add-on to your General Admission to the museum. Special Evening Planetarium Shows (which are standalone tickets) tell visual stories of the Hawaiian sky and how the wayfinders navigated the ocean in years past. Don't skip this beautiful museum and the world of knowledge it offers about the history of the islands of Hawaii.