Hawaii's Largest Museum & Historic Site Is A Family-Friendly Immersive Cultural Experience

Your vacation to Oahu in Hawaii is sure to have some beach time, meals at great restaurants, and spectacular coastal hikes like the Makapu'u Point Trail to the island's lighthouse from 1909. Honolulu was named the safest city in the world to visit, and the capital has Waikiki Beach, Hanauma Bay, the Pearl Harbor Memorial, and the iconic statue of King Kamehameha I. A museum created in honor of one of his last descendants is also the largest one in the state of Hawaii.

Advertisement

Designated the State Museum of Natural and Cultural History of Hawaii, the Bishop Museum was founded in 1889 by Charles Reed Bishop in honor of his late wife, Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, the last of the royal line. Inside, you'll find exhibits on the history of Hawaii and the surrounding areas, the J. Watumull Planetarium, and fascinating cultural artifacts. The Bishop Museum is one of those places you can't afford to miss.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "Incredible museum...a fusion of both modern and traditional exhibits housed in an updated 100 year old stone heritage building complex. It's dark and moody in the main Hawaii hall building and you really feel like you have gone back in time to the turn of the century to see how the public viewed such artifacts." They mentioned the large sperm whale model, the planetarium, and a room showing outrigger canoe styles from around the Polynesian islands as significant points of interest.

Advertisement